The Detroit Lions have made a decision on veteran defensive lineman Ben Stille.

Ahead of the teams Week 11 home contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the front office has decided to cut the 29-year-old from the practice squad.

After previous stints with the Browns, Cardinals, Buccaneers and Falcons, Stille was inked by Detroit this summer during training camp.

While he did not make the initial 53-man roster, he has been on the practice squad for the past couple of months.

Stille was elevated for the home-opener against the New Orleans Saints, a 31-30 victory. His versatility made him an ideal candidate to have on the practice squad, as he could lineup at nose tackle, defensive end or at three-tech.

Additional Detroit Lions NFL Insider Analysis: Aidan Hutchinson Is To Blame For Freak ACL Injury

Head coach Dan Campbell expressed the team is now expecting the defensive line to step up even more, given the season-ending ACL injury suffered by Aidan Hutchinson.

The former NFL tight end indicated the most frustration felt was immediately after defeating the Patriots, when he initially learned Hutchinson's fate.

“I'd say the most frustrating was right after the game when you find out. Defense played their tails off in that game without Hutch. Hutch started it off for us now," said Campbell. "That was a big sack that created the - ended up turning into, we had a stand there to make it three points, but we did a heck of a job man, picking up the slack. And so, when you find out, that's the most disappointing. And at that point, you could put it behind you immediately and you say, 'What do we have in that room? What do we have on defense? How are we playing? What's the strength of what we have? Can we do this?' Absolutely we can do this. We will do it.

"This roster is built to be able to sustain these types of injuries, these types of things," Campbell added further. "Does it hurt? Absolutely. It's just going to require more of other guys around him. It's going to require more offensively. It's going to require more on special teams. And we are capable of all that. It's about finding a way to win.”

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