The Detroit Lions defeated the New England Patriots, 35-10, Sunday in Munich, Germany to move to 7-2 on the season.

Here is everything head coach Dan Campbell said following the win during his postgame press conference.

Opening statement:

"Well, the effort of all of our players, I thought, was outstanding. Man, the energy, the attitude to get ready for this, and I tell you what, just the support that we felt as a team, I know Saint probably just spoke on that, but you could feel that immediately. Especially with his first big play. Our defense takes field; we end up holding the field goal, but then Saint's big catch, man, makes somebody miss. He runs it in. Our guys are running down to help him in the end zone, and you could just hear the crowd erupt. So this has been an unbelievable experience. Been very special because we did feel like this was a home game. We felt like this was our home, and that was important. Everybody's taking unbelievable care of us all week. I mean, just the hospitality has been unbelievable here. So this is icing on the cake."

On how proud he is of the organization for what they accomplished and if he plans to have a victory beer:

"Yeah, I got mine two nights ago. I went in and got my victory beer, because I don't know if I'm gonna be able to get it tonight. We've got to get right back on the plane and get ready for next week's game. I'm with you. We're going to enjoy this victory, this meant a lot to us. When you're able to win and be in this environment that we were able to be in, it's one of those things you'll never forget."

On if he spoke to Jack Campbell prior to the trip to Munich:

"I spoke to him before we left, and he's in good spirits, and he continues to get better every day. I did not get into details of this trip. I just wanted him to know that 'Hey, still thinking about you and just stay the course.' That was really it."

On how proud he is of the way the team played:

"Very proud. I mentioned that the starting point for all this was going to be energy, you know, our attitude, our energy, and that showed up early. It was there, you could feel it, but our O line D line, we're going to need to be able to establish the run and stop the run to do what we needed to do, and you could feel our O-line running off the football. You run off the football and you get guys on blocks. You put a hat on a hat, Gibbs will do the rest. He'll do the rest. But you could feel it, man. The O-line really showed up today. I was proud of those guys and the defense."

On one moment from Sunday's game that he'll never forget:

"I'll tell you what, I'm just going to give you the whole experience. Look, there's a number of things in the game, we do the national anthem of both. That was that was pretty cool. There was actually two. It was pretty cool. You know that (the German fans) it's very prideful. I'm not from Germany, but I could feel it. I could feel it, and that's pretty cool. You can feel the sense of pride here. And number two, a song that I know very well in the third quarter, John Denver, Country Roads. I'm like 'Whoa.' I wasn't expecting that, and everybody in the stadium knows it. It blew me away. I'm like 'Wow, okay, that's a that's a little piece of home,' and you know that was — it was cool. It was just very cool.

On an injury update on Aidan Hutchinson:

"Yeah. Nothing new. We'll know more when we get back in the states, but anytime you lose a player of his caliber, type of teammate he is, he's a captain of ours. That doesn't make things easy. But I thought guys stepped up, you know, in his wake and you know showed up for us today and helped us out."

On if Hutchinson's injury put a damper on Sunday's win:

It's what I just mentioned. Anytime you lose a player like that, and you don't know the entirety of it, you know, but knowing Hutch for who he is, you know it's like, he doesn't stay down long, you know that's that. It does, it hurts a little bit, but as far as this game was concerned, our guys stepped up and finished man. We stayed strong. This is the second time this has happened and our guys have responded in a tough situation and didn't bat an eye. We just went back to work and that's not an easy thing to do, but no, certainly you don't want to know that a player like that is down."

On how the defensive line can overcome the loss of Hutchinson:

"Well, we like them. It's why we acquired them where we did, and I know this, Derrick Moore gets better every game. The more reps he gets, he gets better. It was good to get Wonnum back today. We know what Mac is, you know, Sky can create in there. So can Tyleik, and all those guys, even Levi and Lacy, they bring a different flavor, but they push the pocket. They've got length, but I think the important thing here is, man, we did what we had to do to get out of this game with a win, played really good defense, and I really thought the back end played outstanding. We played some sticky coverage today and bought us a little bit of time. Those other guys, we're improving. We got to go. You know, we got to go. We'll see where Hutch is at, but we've got to step up now. We need some guys to really step up, and if that is the case, fill that void."

On the urgency of the upcoming weeks:

I know this, before we started this trip, we talked about it, and it was it's a three game season for us. We came into this, whatever, we played eight games, and now we had three, and it started with going to Germany, going to Munich, and playing New England. That was one. We've got two more, and so those guys know it. We're on a three-game schedule here, and this was the next one. And we're not going to use excuses. We're going to get back on this plane. We're going to go over, and and we're going to get ready for the next opponent, which is Tampa Bay Buccaneers back at home."

On what values he tries to instill in players:

"You know, I don't get too much into that necessarily. We acquire players that that we've got a lot of faith in. They're good. They're good people. They're, listen, that doesn't mean they're perfect. I'm not perfect. But the point is, you know, they know how to handle their business, and then you just kind of give them a nugget here and there, and show them the way a little bit, and they're great, man. So those guys, they were locked in for this trip. You know, we knew what we had to do for this game, and they'll be ready to get back on this plane, go back to the states, and get ready to play again."

On Jahmyr Gibbs' big performance:

Well, I don't know if it always comes off. He's very driven. He is highly competitive and very driven. When you put him in those situations, just in a setting where we're sitting here and we're talking, he's very easygoing, fun loving, great sense of humor. He's the sunshine, and you would never know or think that anything could rile him up or get him to that that different, that whatever that is, and that shows up. You roll the ball out there and you tell him you're in a one-on-one or it's a competitive setting, and all of a sudden, man, that the animal comes out and and that's he he's been blessed by God, but he's made the most of what God's given him too. I mean, he really shows up and and does everything he can do with that ability."