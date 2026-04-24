Detroit Lions Drafting OT Blake Miller Fills Significant Team Need

The Detroit Lions were able to fill a significant roster need in the first-round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

General manager Brad Holmes made the decision to target Clemson offensive tackle Blake Miller with the No. 17 overall pick in the first-round.

As analyst Daniel Jeremiah explained, "Miller lined up at right tackle for the Tigers. A high school wrestler, the iron man started 54 games at Clemson. He has ideal size, length and strength for the position. In pass protection, he has enough quickness to cover up speed rushers off the edge. He uses his length and strong hands to latch and control defenders. He can sink his weight and anchor down against power rushers."

"He plays with awareness to pick up twists and stunts. In the run game, he can generate movement on down blocks and he always strains to finish. When working up to linebackers, he’s effective on a single track but struggles to redirect and wall off defenders in space. Overall, Miller has the ideal profile for a starting NFL right tackle."

At Clemson, Miller started 54 games including 52 of them at right tackle. Last season, he earned a 78.5 overall offensive grade from Pro Football Focus. He was voted a team captain as a senior, and his football IQ is highly regarded.

This offseason, there was a significant amount of analysis and breakdowns of the strengths and weaknesses of the trenches.

In the weeks leading up to the draft, there was a heavy focus on the tackle position specifically.

An early report emerged, indicating Kadyn Proctor would not fall past the Lions at No. 17. Give the team's ability to keep information about their draft plans in-house, many felt and wondered if the information was merely a smokescreen.

The Alabama lineman ended up being selected by the Miami Dolphins at No. 12. The AFC East squad traded down one spot and accepted an offer from the Dallas Cowboys.

Multiple other prospects emerged as potential targets throughout the pre-draft process, given the importance the front office and the coaching staff has placed on rushing the football.

Detroit revamped their offensive line in free agency, as adding depth, competition and a potential starting-caliber right tackle were accomplished.

Defensive end Ruben Bain went to the Buccaneers at No. 15.

On the defensive side, the Lions still have needs at linebacker, defensive end, defensive tackle and at safety.

Barring any trades, the Lions will make their next selection in the second-round (No. 50).

Remaining Lions draft picks

Round 2, pick 50

Round 4, pick 118

Round 4, pick 128

Round 5, pick 157

Round 5, pick 181

Round 6, pick 205

Round 6, pick 213

Round 7, pick 222

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