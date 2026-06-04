Updated Lions Power Rankings After Myles Garrett Trade

The Detroit Lions have had a busy offseason, beefing up their depth on both sides of the ball through both free agency and this past April’s draft. And as a result, they’ve put themselves in prime position to return to the playoffs in 2026.

With that said, a handful of new power rankings have emerged over the last week, especially after the trades of WR A.J. Brown to the Patriots and EDGE Myles Garrett to the L.A. Rams.

Here is a look now at the latest batch of Lions power rankings, with round two of OTAs concluding Thursday from Allen Park.

Power ranking: 13th

“Detroit Lions first-round pick Blake Miller should help the offense get back to playing big-boy bully ball. The NFC North is the most competitive division, but Dan Campbell's squad are legitimate contenders.”

Power ranking: Tied for 6th (based on Super Bowl odds from BetMGM)

“The Lions missed the playoffs last season and finished last in the NFC North despite posting a 9-8 record. The good news? Their last-place divisional finish allowed them to get the NFL's easiest projected schedule in 2026. That could help Dan Campbell's squad bounce back, especially with its retooled offensive line.”

Additional Detroit Lions NFL Insider Analysis: Kelvin Sheppard Reveals He Has Been Studying Top Defenses

Power ranking: 13th

Power ranking of non-playoff teams from last year: 2nd

“The Detroit Lions lost both coordinators from 2024 last year and took a step back, losing four of six to finish the year and missing the playoffs. There are big changes on the offensive line, with Penei Sewell flipping from right to left tackle. They also have newcomers in center Cade Mays and rookie right tackle Blake Miller. The schedule closes with a nasty stretch, with three division games on the road in the final four weeks of the season. If they don't stockpile wins early, they'll need a very strong finish in cold conditions to stay in contention. Luckily for the Lions, they have a last-place schedule this year, though, giving them the sixth-easiest schedule in 2026.”

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