Lions' OTA Rumors: Separating Reality from Fiction

The Detroit Lions are moving quickly through the offseason workout program.

This week, they will conduct their final session of organized team activities. After that concludes, only a two-day mandatory minicamp remains. Detroit is looking to get the most out of these workouts, and it's been an opportunity for the roster to work out on the field for the first time all together.

Here's some analysis on storylines surrounding the Lions as they enter their final week of organized team activities.

Blake Miller is already team's starter at RT

Verdict: Fiction

The Lions are going to make their 2026 first-round pick work for his starting job. Miller has been getting some opportunities with the first team, but so has veteran Larry Borom. WIth OTAs being non-padded practices, this competition likely has a long way to go before being decided.

Detroit seems to like what Miller offers after seeing him on the practice field, and he seemed to indicate in his media availability during Week 1 of OTAs that he's picking up all the pre-snap elements that come with life in the NFL.

Miller seems to be meeting expectations early in camp, but he's going to have to earn the team's starting spot opposite of Penei Sewell. Borom won't go quietly, and Miller will have to translate all of his learning to padded practices when it's time for training camp.

Lions want more out of defensive line

Verdict: Fact

The Lions revamped their group of defensive ends this offseason. Gone is Al-Quadin Muhammad, who was second on the team in sacks behind Aidan Hutchinson. The team restocked the room with the additions of D.J. Wonnum, Payton Turner and second-round pick Derrick Moore to work with Hutchinson.

Head coach Dan Campbell indicated that the team had intent of bringing in more production for the entire defensive line, not just at the defensive end position.

“Well, we certainly wanted to see if we can add a little bit of juice in there on the perimeter, but also in the middle," Campbell said. "And now with that requires if you're going to add a couple of these guys that maybe their strength is a little more in the rush game, then they’ve got to be able to hold up in the run game or we can't get them to the game. They have to be able to hold on and do some of those things. So, your niche has got to be your niche and the other stuff, you’ve got to be able to show you can hold your own, at least. You don't have to be dominant."

He indicated that while getting a lot of production from the pass-rush certainly is helpful, he's hoping for a better all-around effort from the group heading into the 2026 season. He'd like to see the defensive line get into the backfield and cause havoc on all fronts more.

"I think that's a priority, but it's still a priority when we talk about first, second down, stopping the run and then the transition to it," Campbell explained. "Whether that's movement, you're stemming into the call at the snap or you're trying to do some of these things just to gain a step or get an edge. So, you can still stop the run, but maybe you can get up field a little bit quicker, get in the quarterback space.”

Isiah Pacheco will play big role

Verdict: Fact

Campbell made headlines Thursday by affirming that Jahmyr Gibbs will be the bell cow running back for the Lions in 2026. In his first three seasons, Gibbs has been part of a rotation featuring David Montgomery, and this offseason Montgomery was traded.

At first glance, it may appear that Gibbs is going to be slated for a massive workload he's not used to and be exposed to more of an injury risk. However, the team signed Isiah Pacheco and it would be unusual to see the Lions stray too far from their philosophy of the importance of the two-back system.

General manager Brad Holmes spoke earlier this offseason about getting the former Kansas City Chief to join the roster, and his physical running style is perfect as a complement to Gibbs.

While Gibbs is going to be the top of the pecking order, there is still a reasonable expectation for Pacheco to play a significant role within Detroit's offense this year.