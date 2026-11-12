Detroit Lions Had 'Hard Conversations' With OL Christian Mahogany

Detroit Lions left guard Christian Mahogany has accepted responsibility for breaking team rules and vowed to make it up to his teammates and the coaching staff.

Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, speaking to local reporters before the team departed for Germany, addressed his level of faith in the former sixth-round draft pick moving forward.

“I'm not going to speak to the specific conversation, but again, I think there are some hard conversations," said Petzing. "You’ve got to challenge some people, but I think he responded and was really pleased with the way he handled it and looking forward to see what he does going forward.”

Mahogany was benched against the Miami Dolphins after repeatedly violating team rules. Head coach Dan Campbell the decision had to be made, given he has clear expectations for the roster.

Despite missing a game, the expectation is Mahogany will return to the starting lineup against the New England Patriots.

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Petzing does not see the game off taking away from the 26-year-old's ability to produce at a high level this week and moving forward.

“I think one of the things he has done when he's been in there which has been great is he's played hard," said Petzing. "Hasn't always been perfect, but he's playing at a hundred miles an hour and I think that's so important up front.”

Mahogany was disappointed in himself, but understood what needed to occur moving forward to avoid further disciplinary actions. He has already spoken to Petzing, head coach Dan Campbell and offensive line coach Hank Fraley.

"I’m not going to either. I’m not going to disobey him," Mahogany said, via the team's social media channel. "It sucks what happened, but I have to grow up and I have to stop breaking team rules. It is what it is. I let my teammates down, I let my organization down and it won’t ever happen again."

He later added, "You just gotta eat it on the chin. That’s who I am. I’m not a person that’s gonna sulk. It sucked not being out there, because I let my teammates down. I don’t want to do that, I did, and that’s on me."

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