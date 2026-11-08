Detroit Lions Reveal Surprise Reason OL Benched

Lions head coach Dan Campbell made an interesting change to his starting lineup Sunday afternoon in Miami.

He decided to start second-year pro Miles Frazier at left guard over regular LG Christian Mahogany, relegating Mahogany to special teams duty.

In the postgame, Campbell reiterated that Mahogany was scratched due to a violation of “team rules.”

Furthermore, according to the Lions flagship radio network, Mahogany also previously failed a conditioning test during training camp.

Consequently, Campbell's patience with the offensive lineman has likely evaporated.

Mahogany, a third-year pro, had started six of the Lions’ first seven games at left guard. He missed Detroit's Week 2 primetime tilt with the Buffalo Bills with a hip injury.

Entering the Lions’ battle with the Dolphins Sunday, Mahogany was rated the 10th-best guard in the entire NFL by Pro Football Focus. He had earned a 79.6 overall grade from PFF, including a 78.3 pass-blocking mark (seventh-best) and a 74.7 run-blocking grade (14th-highest).

Meanwhile, Frazier clearly was not ready for “primetime.”

He did little to seize the opportunity from the jump, being called for a holding penalty on the Lions’ third offensive series of the game. And it came one play after Jack Fox pulled off a fake punt and found Tay Martin toward the sideline for an 11-yard gain and subsequent first down.

The Frazier penalty ultimately was a drive killer, and led to a Fox punt just four plays later.

Frazier never found his rhythm, either, and looked like a “fish out of water” as both a pass-protector and run-blocker the majority of the Week 9 contest. In fact, he allowed multiple pressures in the first half alone to Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler.

“Miles deserved his opportunity, and so he got it,” Campbell said after the game. “It doesn't mean it stays that way, but that was the way it was going to be today.”

It will be interesting to see who gets the nod at left guard a week from now in Germany. The Lions are set to square off with the reigning AFC champion New England Patriots in the Week 10 international clash.

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