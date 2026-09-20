Detroit Lions Have Recently Checked About Veteran Cornerback

The Detroit Lions are continuing their efforts to improve the secondary.

Following an abysmal performance against the Buffalo Bills, general manager Brad Holmes has been working the phones trying to land defensive upgrades.

According to NFL media, the Lions have recently called about veteran cornerback Kenny Moore.

While many pundits and analysts have been focusing on cornerback Joey Porter Jr., the Lions may be looking for a more affordable option.

The Steelers defender is reportedly commanding north of $30 million annually for a contract extension. He has yet to debut this season, but there are multiple reports he could suit up next week for Week 3.

Additional Detroit Lions NFL Insider Analysis: Defense of Kelvin Sheppard Has Had Histortically Bad Start to 2026 Season

Troubles blitzing

One of the issues the defense has had early in the season is successfully getting home, when Sheppard dials up a blitz.

Josh Allen, who has shown throughout his career he can evade pressure, was able to carve up the Lions, when they decided to bring pressure. The Saints also had similar success, when they made their adjustments back in Week 1.

Earlier this month, Sheppard was asked what it would take to have more confidence dialing up blitzes compared to last year?

"No, we blitzed last year. There were a lot of things you guys saw, that you turned on the tape last year that we did. It just probably wasn't at the rate that we did it at, but there is no new complex stuff happening," said Sheppard. "All this stuff is just a matter, and also it comes in play. It's a time and place for it. Who's the opponent? What does that quarterback look like? Do you think we should go that route this week? Is that's what best for the football team, not for the defense, for the football team?

"Talking about playing complementary football going into year two, that's probably something that I understand more than anything ever because of the man that stands to my right and that's Dan Campbell. Situational football, complementary football is something we worked this offseason more than ever.”

The Insiders with @RapSheet and @ColleenWolfe for @NFLGameDay Morning:#Giants RB Najee Harris could make debut#Chiefs CB Mansoor Delane’s status TBD later, Chris Jones good to go#Rams’ Puka Nacua a GTD tomorrow (my unsolicited fantasy advice: play it safe) while Aaron Donald… — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 20, 2026

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