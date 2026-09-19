Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs Levied Hefty Week 1 Fine

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs was fined 23,027 by the National Football for use of his helmet while running into the end zone against the New Orleans Saints.

It was the first time in his four-year career he has been lighter in the pocket book after an NFL game.

The former first round draft pick was not flagged on the play, but he could be clearly seen lowering his head and connecting with Saints cornerback Quincy Riley.

Gibbs' fine was the largest levied against a player after the first week of games. A total of 20 NFL players received fines in Week 1.

In the NFL rulebook, the impermissable use of the helmet rule outlines inappropriate ways players can use their helmet that will result in flags thrown and potential fines (Rule 12, Article 10). The rule states, "It is a foul if a player lowers his head and makes forcible contact with his helmet against an opponent."

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Gibbs had 16 rushing attempts for 52 yards against the Bills. In Week 1, he was able to secure 156 yards on the ground (29 rushes).

After a slow start against the Bills, the Lions' offense was able to find their rhythm in the second half. Jared Goff was able to target Amon-Ra St. Brown regularly and the team scored 31 points for the second consecutive game.

"We’ve been in these games before where we’ve scratched our way back and got right back into it and won these games. And so I don’t think there was ever a moment of panic or anything. It was, you know, status quo. And we really wanted to cut that game to one score. And we got closer," said Goff. "We got to 10, and one more possession maybe would have done it for us, but we weren’t able to get it to one score, and it sucked. But, yeah, we scratch and claw. We have a lot of pride, certainly, on this team. And we’ll never say die. It goes all the way to the end.”

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