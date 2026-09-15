Detroit Lions 2026 Week 2 NFL Power Rankings Sees Mixed Reviews

Here is a look at Week 2 2026 NFL power rankings and how the Detroit Lions rated, following a 31-30 victory against the New Orleans Saints.

Sports Illustrated

Power ranking: 10th

Previous ranking: 8th

"A slightly more conservative Lions offense than we’re used to, with Jared Goff throwing at about half the average depth of target as Tyler Shough, but an efficient one nonetheless. I liked the Drew Petzing wrinkle of lining Penei Sewell back up on the right side and then rushing opposite to keep the Saints on their heels. The Lions’ secondary is going to be their cross to bear in 2026, but can the offense be so good it doesn’t matter?"

ESPN

Power ranking: 12th

Previous ranking: 11th

"Week 1 certainly wasn't pretty, but Petzing's offense looked like a well-oiled machine as it marched downfield for a 10-play, 70-yard drive in overtime that was capped by a 4-yard touchdown grab from WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. Petzing spent his past three seasons in Arizona, and in his Lions debut, he helped RB Jahmyr Gibbs record a career-high 34 touches. Quarterback Jared Goff thought Petzing "adjusted good" and "settled us down when we needed it and got us into the right plays."

The Athletic

Power ranking: 8th

Previous ranking: 9th

“The Lions were saved when an apparent Jared Goff fumble was ruled an incompletion thanks to a statute many had never heard of before. The Lions went on to survive a crazy second-half comeback by the Saints that exposed several significant flaws. But, hey, they’re still 1-0 entering a big Thursday night showdown.”

Fox Sports

Power ranking: 13th

Previous ranking: 13th

"Coming within a failed, two-point conversion pass in overtime of losing to the Saints at home isn’t great. Then again, the Saints are better than a lot of people think."

USA Today

Power ranking: 12th

Previous ranking: 11th

"If you didn't think missing starting safeties Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch was a big deal, then you didn't see Saints QB Tyler Shough raid this defense for 410 yards through the air Sunday."

Fansided

Power ranking: 14th

Previous ranking: 15th

"Do I love the way that game played out? Heck no. Is Dan Campbell damn lucky? Yeah. And the defense is not that good and they are going to have to get back to Ben Johnson-level production. But they found a way to win a game they probably would have lost a year ago."

Bleacher Report

Power ranking: 13th

Previous ranking: 12th

"Drew Petzing's first game as the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator was a whole bunch of fine. Detroit's execution wasn't great early, and the Lions did put 31 points on the board. However, the offense seemed to lack rhythm for long stretches and finished just 5-of-13 on third down.

More concerning was the fact that Detroit's defense was about as stiff as a warm pat of margarine in the second half against the New Orleans Saints. The Lions escaped with a win, but they don't feel like title contenders and should feel very fortunate to be 1-0."

Sporting News

Power ranking: 12th

Previous ranking: 15th

"The Lions were pushed into an overtime grind with the game Saints, bringing up lingering concerns about their defense outside of Aidan Hutchinson. But the high-priced trio of Jahmyr Gibbs, Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown saved the day, like they often will need to do."

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel for daily videos, news, member-exclusive content.