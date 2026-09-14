Everything Jared Goff Said After Detroit Lions Defeated New Orleans Saints

Here is everything Detroit Lions quarterback told reporters, following a 31-30 home victory against the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field.

What were his emotions following the end of the game?

“Yeah, I mean, after we scored I kind of figured if they do score, they'll go for two. And if that were to happen, that game would come down to that and sure did. And listen, football's a weird, hard game. And if you want to say we were one play better than them, fine. We were and we got the W. I got a lot of respect for them, the way they played. And yeah, it was a good game.”

Reaction to RB Jahmyr Gibbs having a high volume of runs and on cleaning up the offensive game

“I mean, the total volume there is great. I think it can still be so much more efficient, and it's so close on so many of these runs from coming out the back, the way (Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs) he has in the past. Not to say it's game one stuff, but this stuff will continue to gel and get better. And then the pass game, I think it is similar. We're so close on so many of these little things. And yeah, we just got to go back to work, man. Just keep getting better. I think in Week 1, being able to not play your best and come out with a win is a great thing. And we did have good plays, though, and we had good stretches of plays. It just wasn't all game. And that's where we hurt ourselves.”

What do you think about the backward pass that was overturned?

“That was a great call.”

Did you know the rules on the overturned backward pass?

“Nope. I was trying to figure it out on the fly too.”

What are your early thoughts in relation to the rapport with WR Jameson Williams?

“Of course. I talked to him too. I mean, some of those throws aren't my best, getting it to him in the right spot and on time. So that's kind of one of those little things. I'm not worried about him in the slightest and I got to be a little bit better for him too, but so proud of him late in the game. Game is on the line, I find him down the sideline and he makes the play and that was the difference.”

Do you believe this game will be a pattern this season or just a first-game situation?

"What, winning games? I don't care how it happens, man. I mean, if we're up and they come back or we're down and we come back, it doesn't matter. I think in the last, rewind couple of years, 15-2, we're spoiled by winning in various ways. And I think that we certainly know, but I'm talking to you guys. Any shape or form, the way they come doesn't matter to us. Yeah, of course we'd love to keep scoring and win 49-0, of course. I'm not saying that, but listen, it's the NFL. This thing's hard. Week 1 is very hard and we're happy to get a win.”

Thoughts about the Saints defensive performance

“I thought they did a really good job on defense, not letting us get behind them, they really did. They played with a lot of depth. Their linebackers were in tune underneath coverage. They did a good job in coverage, they really did. They had a good plan, and we were trying to work some things potentially down the field, and they weren't allowing it.”

How did Drew Petzing adjust to the game?

“He adjusted good, man. Again, I think, it's his first game of the year too, like for all of us. We're all kind of feeling it and feeling what's best, where to go. I thought he did a great job, man. He really did. He settled us down when we needed it and got us into the right plays. Some of the self-inflicted wounds were certainly not on him. Some of the stuff that we need to clean up, I think he called it great.”

Thoughts on the offensive line play?

“Offensive line, I thought, did a great job and coming together, and (Lions OL Ben) Bartch stepping in there and having to play pretty much the whole game. I told them, ‘I thought the pass pro was awesome.’ And then the run game was good, and it's really close to being really, really good. And I think they know that, but they did a really good job today.”

Do you think New Orleans Saints fans hate you?

"They may. I don't know if this game was quite as meaningful as that one eight years ago. But yeah, I don't know. I don't know that. It's an incomplete pass, punt away.”

How does the rhythm of an offense changes over the course of a game?

"I mean, they adjust. I gave (Lions WR Jameson Williams) Jamo a crap pitch in the backfield, things like that happen, (Lions RB Jahmyr) Gibbs – you know. There’re things that happen that slow you down, that you want to –when you got that momentum, stay on the gas, but things happen. There's not a perfect answer for you. It's just the way football goes. Again, I say this and yeah, we're happy with the win, but yeah, would we have liked to continue to keep scoring and make it 49-7 or something? Yeah, absolutely. That would've been tremendous, but we didn't and we found a way to win.”

What went right during the final offensive drive?

“It was the same thing that was going on all day when things were good. We just weren't shooting ourselves in the foot. Positive play after positive play, staying ahead of the chains, getting in third-and-short. Yeah, I think the drives where we struggled, we had either a penalty or a loss of yardage. It's not a novel concept. It's kind of across the League how it goes. When we stay on track, we score points. And listen, we had 31 today. Again, would we have liked to have more? Of course, but I'm not counting, and I'm glad we got a W.”

What did you think of Saints QB Tyler Shough?

"Yeah, I thought he did a good job, he really did. I thought he sat in there. He had some plays I'm sure he wants back early, but for him to sit in there in the crowd and the noise and bring his team all the way back, it's pretty good.”