The Detroit Lions have released their official injury designation report, ahead of their Week 11 home contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This week, center Cade Mays has been ruled out.

Cornerback D.J. Reed, along with Joe Bachie, Khalil Dorsey, Tyler Lacy, Ennis Rakestraw and Sione Vaki have been ruled questionable.

The veteran defensive back expressed this week he does not want to rush his return from a hip injury, citing he felt he rushed his return last season from a significant hamstring injury.

A player that has taken advantage of increased opportunities has been cornerback Roger McCreary.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard expressed McCreary did not want to be pigeon-holed, since he has bounced around the league early in his NFL career.

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“I think players that don't feel like they've had many people believe in them, I attach to those guys really fast because I know that feeling," said Sheppard. "So, we had two talks in the offseason when we were trying to acquire him as a free agent. And I'll just disclose, I won't disclose everything, but some of those talks were centered around, you know, he was a second-round pick.

"When you're a second-round pick in this League, you're expected to come to the League and start and definitely contribute and play. Whereas in his case, he's on his third team in what, five years, four or five years. So just asking him whys, the whys behind it, talking to guys that's coached him, getting their feedback."

McCreary has steadily improved in his first season in Motown, earning the trust of his teammates and the coaching staff.

"It came down to the point that he wanted people to know that he was a legit corner in this league," said Sheppard. "He could play outside and inside. 'Coach Shepp, please don't pigeonhole me and just say I'm this and that. Give me the opportunity.' And when a player asks for that, you give it to him and it's up to them what they do with it. And I tip my hat to that kid. He's worked his tail off schematically, physically to do the things that we want done here the way that we do them.

"And he's doing it at a high level," Sheppard continued further. "This past month, he's been one of our best secondary players. He's been one of our best corners, honestly. And I lean on him now. The same way he leaned on me with that trust factor of, 'Where should I sign?' I'm leaning on him now, now that things are hitting the road and that's a player that I count on come Sunday. He's earned that trust.”

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