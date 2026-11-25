The Detroit Lions announced a flurry of roster moves, one day ahead of their Week 12 NFC North showdown against the Chicago Bears.

Defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard, who injured his knee against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has been placed on the injured reserve list.

The Lions did not make a corresponding signing to the active roster, but did elevate defensive end Anthony Lucas from the practice squad for Thursday's game. Lucas will be active for the second time in his career, with the first being the team's Week 9 game against Miami.

With both teams playing well, the game being on Thanksgiving will have many more eyeballs tuning in, especially since both teams have eight victories on the 2026 NFL season.

Dan Campbell was asked earlier this week by local reporters with both teams doing well this season, what the game being on Thanksgiving adds to this game.

Additional Detroit Lions NFL Insider Analysis: Weaker Schedule Does Not Mean Dan Campbell's Squad Is Not Improving

“Well, I think when you're playing pretty good football, you feel like you're getting better and I mentioned this last night, you feel like you're gaining strength, you almost feel like they can't come fast enough. You're just ready to get to the next one. And so you just feel like you are gaining momentum," said Campbell. "And here we go, man. We're at the end of November. We're about to head into December. And so, we're not at the back stretch, but we're close. And so you can feel it, you can see it a little bit.

"I feel like there's just a lot of energy, man," Campbell added further. "There's a lot of enthusiasm. And guys just have a lot of confidence right now. And I think we've been good, but that's just the nature of how it works, man. When you start finding your stride here a little bit, guys get even hungrier than they are and that's a good thing.”

Detroit has been on the short end of the sticks eight out of the past 10 games on Thanksgiving. This year, the trip to Germany could factor in, given the team will play three games in the span of 11 days.

Last season, Detroit was able to win both contests against Ben Johnson's squad.

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