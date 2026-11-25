The NFL schedule makers hit a home run with their matchup for the Detroit Lions this Thanksgiving. Detroit will battle with former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and the 8-2 Chicago Bears in one of the most highly anticipated Turkey Day games in recent memory.

With a victory, the Lions would not only capture a “statement win” but also improve to 3-0 against their NFC North opponents in 2026. Additionally, a win would provide Dan Campbell's squad with a significant leg-up in the race for the division crown.

Detroit will be challenged every step of the way in the Week 12 clash. The Bears enter the holiday affair winners of five in a row, with both a top-10 offense (No. 8 in points per game) and a top-10 defense (No. 6 in points allowed/game). Plus, their defense received a major boost via the midseason trade for defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

Simmons, formerly of the Tennessee Titans, has already recorded nine sacks this season, and is coming off a three-sack performance in Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints. He's also generated 36 total pressures, and for his efforts, has earned Pro Football Focus’ fourth-highest pass-rush grade among 132 qualified interior defensive linemen (84.9).

The two-time Pro Bowler is the definition of a difference-making defensive tackle. Consequently, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 6-foot-4, 305-pounder end up with a couple of pressures and possibly even a sack Thursday.

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Then, on offense, the Bears are led by 25-year-old signal-caller Caleb Williams. The former No. 1 overall pick might not have the most prolific passing numbers (10 touchdowns and 1,727 yards in seven games), but he's still very much a force to be reckoned with (both with his right arm and his legs).

For the season, he's completing a career-best 68.3 percent of his passes, and is throwing for a career-high 246.7 yards per game. And on top of that, he's posted a 68.9 QBR, the eighth-best mark among 30 qualified quarterbacks.

Plus, he's a constant threat to pick up a first down with his legs, with 12 first downs on the ground this season. And although he hasn't made much of an impact as a runner in recent weeks, he still has 156 rushing yards and a couple of rushing scores to his name.

Along with Williams, the Bears feature a pair of ultra talented wideouts: Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze. Burden leads all Chicago receivers in catches (51), reception yards (654) and receiving scores (four). Meanwhile, Odunze has also had a solid campaign, with 36 catches, 573 yards and a touchdown to his name.

Burden and Odunze will likely be a handful for the Lions' injury-plagued cornerbacks group, which could be without No. 1 CB D.J. Reed (hip) for a fourth consecutive game.

The Bears also possess a top-flight rushing attack, spearheaded by former Lions running back D'Andre Swift. Swift has compiled 627 yards and 10 touchdowns on 168 carries in 2026. And as a team, Chicago has amassed 1,424 yards on the ground, the third-most in the NFL through 11 weeks.

Additionally, if I were a betting man, I'd put my money on Johnson dialing up a trick play or two against his former team.

Simply, it will not be easy for Detroit to emerge victorious in this Week 12 affair. However, at this present juncture, I'll give the Lions a 52 percent chance to secure their seventh straight win.

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