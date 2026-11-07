Detroit Lions Place Jack Campbell on IR, Sign CB, Elevate DE, RB

The Detroit Lions have announced Week 9 roster decisions, ahead of their Week 9 road contest against the Miami Dolphins.

According to the team, linebacker Jack Campbell was placed on injured reserve after suffering a neck injury while cornerback Nick Whiteside was signed to the active roster in a corresponding meeting. Additionally, running back Jabari Small and defensive end Anthony Lucas were elevated from the practice squad.

Head coach Dan Campbell was asked earlier this week if second-year defensive end Ahmed Hassanein or Eric O'Neill would take over the role for veteran D.J. Wonnum this week, as he was ruled out due to a head injury.

He instead mentioned Lucas, who impressed in camp before landing on the team's practice squad.

“Well, I think another guy is Anthony Lucas. (He) is somebody we've been repping a little bit here for whoever that defensive line, that extra spot there for Wonnum," said Campbell. "So, I mentioned this before, (Lions Executive Vice President and General Manager) Brad (Holmes)’s done a good job with the depth that we've got. And so, we'll be able to weather the storm and those guys are going to get an opportunity and adversity hits with injuries.

"That's the tough part, but the encouraging part is now guys get new opportunities. There are new guys now. You get your chance and what are you going to do with it? And that's encouraging because that's going to help us grow.”

Unique plan

Typically, teams will narrow down the number of players utilized as the season progresses. With Detroit having to mix and match the roster, due to players getting injured and players returning, the coaching staff has increased the number of players being called upon.

Defensive back Khalil Dorsey and rookie Keith Abney have earned increased roles in the Lions' secondary due to their play to start the 2026 season.

"It's unique. I think it's unconventional and unique in totality the way we've structured this and played. But again, we talked about what is coaching? What is it really? It's developing. That's number one. It's developing players. It's developing and being able to tap in and touch everybody in the room," said defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard. "That's number one. Number two is being adaptable and being able to adjust and have answers when these guys are big eyed and looking at you. You have got to have an answer for them, whether that be schematically, personnel, technique based.

"Your job is to adapt, adjust and have an answer for these players to go out and play at a high level," Sheppard added. "But again, I definitely want to make sure I credit the assistants, because those are the guys that spend the bulk of the time with some of the guys on the practice squad, some of the rookies in these developmental setting and making sure those guys were prepared when they got their big moment.”

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