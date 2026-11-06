Devastating Jack Campbell Injury May Force Lions LB to Make Tough Decision

This week, members of the Detroit Lions roster, including the linebackers unit, have been reflecting on the impact of seeing one of their leaders and teammates being carted off the field against the Minnesota Vikings.

Cognitively, players understand the inherent risk of playing a violent sport. Still, nothing can prepare an individual when a player is lying face down and motionless on the field.

Many expressed that while the group must quickly turn the page, they are still keeping Jack Campbell at the forefront of their thoughts.

Derrick Barnes expressed to local reporters this week the jarring scene at Ford Field has forced him to contemplate if he wants his young son to even play the game of football.

Barnes expressed, via the Detroit Free Press, “I don’t think you’re playing football. Right after I said that, he’s like, ‘Daddy, I play football. Daddy, I play football.' So, I’m like, ‘We’re going to have a long conversation. I want to tell you the great things about it and the bad things about it and you make that decision if you really want to.’ But no, I told him, I said, ‘Man, don’t worry about it. We’re going to get you into some baseball, man. Some golf.’ Things I wish I’d have done. Especially golf. Things I wish I would have got to as a young kid.”

The team is preparing this week with a fighters mentality, knowing that Campbell would not want the group sulking or feeling down for him, given what he is going to be facing over the next several weeks and months.

"Jack’s a fighter, we all know Jack and knowing Jack, he wants us to keep going throughout our day. That’s why we all love Jack, humble guy, so to hear the news from Coach this morning was awesome. It was a sigh of relief," linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez said. "Obviously he’s progressing better. It’s one of those things where he’s going to keep fighting. I know he wants to come back and play already. It’s just how Jack is and that’s why all the guys in here love him."

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