Detroit Lions Provide Clarity About Brian Branch, Sam LaPorta Extensions

The Detroit Lions clearly prioritized securing running back Jahmyr Gibbs and making sure he was among the highest-paid at his position.

Now that the speedy offensive weapon secured a lucrative, long-term contract extension, both Brian Branch and Sam LaPorta are next up to hopefully sign new deals.

One factor that general manager Brad Holmes must be constantly aware of is the health status of both players.

Branch and LaPorta both had significant injuries last year, likely forcing the team to take a more cautious approach.

Speaking with local reporters before the start of the 2026 season, Holmes discussed where things currently stand, 11 days before the team takes the field against the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field.

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"So, starting with Gibbs, all of them are unique, especially when it gets up to that magnitude from a financial standpoint. And it was just unique that both of those guys were kind of happening at the same time," said Holmes. "So, it was just more of kind of just being patient. We already knew what we wanted to do and you just had to see who was going to get done first and you got to kind of adjust and pivot off of that.

But, we still wanted those other two, we still want to keep those guys around. Those plans hadn't changed," Holmes continued. "There's a couple of factors that we still got to sort through, but in terms of us wanting those guys around, absolutely. Hopefully we can get that done.”

LaPorta figures to be among the Lions' top offensive weapons this upcoming season. There is a growing excitement the former second-round pick will shine in Drew Petzing's offense.

Unfortunately, Branch suffered a torn Achilles against the Dallas Cowboys, likely pushing back his 2026 debut until the middle of the season. The team was able to sign Chuck Clark and Avonte Maddox returned after a productive 2025 season.

It is not expected that either will secure market-setting deals, but both should see hefty raises in their next contract with Detroit.

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