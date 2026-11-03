Detroit Lions Provide Clear Role For Kerby Joseph This Week

The Detroit Lions are tasked with identifying who will be available to suit up and play against the Miami Dolphins on the road.

Safety Kerby Joseph began practicing last week in a limited capacity, but is expected to handle just a little more this week.

Speaking with 97.1 The Ticket during his weekly radio interview, head coach Dan Campbell expressed the coaching staff will try to get Joseph some scout-team reps this week, but he will not be available against the Dolphins.

"Man, it's amazing," Joseph said. "I'm trying to contain myself, but every time I go out there (on the football field), I feel like I'm out there in the game in spirit, especially being on the sideline, hyping them guys up. It's always a great feeling to be out there."

The frmer NFL tight end reiterated D.J. Reed is unlikey to practice this Wednesday due to a hip injury.

Additional Detroit Lions NFL Insider Analysis: Key Takeaways From Week 8 Victory Against Vikings

Juice Scruggs will be earning a significant amount of practice reps on Wednesday and likely Thursday as well. Campbell indicated Mays not be able to practice on Thursday this week due to an ankle injury.

Against the Vikings, Detroit was still able to leave Ford Field with a narrow victory, despite dealing with a myriad of injuries.

“Look, anytime you can win a game like that, those are the wins," said Campbell. "You need to find some of those wins. You need to have some of those wins because those are – to learn how to hang in there when things are a little bit muddy and it's just kind of back and forth and the ebbs and flows and to just trust what you're doing, trust your training, trust your other teammates, the other units and know that, the dam will burst. It will burst.

"You've just got to hang in there and don't do anything that's going to put us at risk. Just play the next play. I just thought they did it to a tee. It was awesome. That was a great win.”

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