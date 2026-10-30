Detroit Lions Safety Not Spotted at Friday Practice

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph was not spotted at Friday practice, during the portion that was open for local reporters to observe.

According to league sources, everyone else on the active 53-man roster and practice squad was accounted for.

Joseph has been eased back into action this week from the medical and coaching staff. He has not been a full participant in the two practices he participated in.

Dan Campbell, speaking to local reporters prior to practice, did not express any concerns regarding swelling, even though Joseph was wearing a compression sleeve on Thursday afternoon.

Joseph's absence could be precautionary, as the reported plan is for the talented defender to ramp up his activities at practice next week.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard was asked this week what is means to get Joseph back in the mix, after an absence of a little over 365 days.

“Oh Zuper. It's outstanding," said Sheppard. "I mean, I know it's kind of sound like a tape recorder right now from what, three weeks ago, three, four weeks ago with (Brian Branch) BB coming back, but it's the same process, trusting the player. Now, he's going to fight somebody for anything like, 'Kerby no, you're not taking that rep. Back up.’ But he wants it all. And that's the big thing with trusting our performance staff, (Lions Head Athletic Trainer) Mike Sundeen, (Lions Director of Player Health and Performance) Brett Fischer, (Lions Head Strength & Conditioning) Josh Schuler and the strength staff. They've done a tremendous job getting this player back because a couple months ago everybody thought it was over.

"And it's not just the player, that takes all hands-on deck with the performance team, with the strength and conditioning team and preparing this player to be at the point that he's at and that's ready to play some football," Sheppard added further. "And it's up to what we see. It's leaning and trusting on them, on the timetable, how much. Could be this Sunday, like how much? So then talking to the player, where is he at mentally and physically? So just leaning and trusting on everybody and we'll do the right thing by Kerby.”

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