The Detroit Lions were hoping this week to avoid allowing Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores to wreak havoc on the offense.

Entering Week 8, Detroit's division rival had the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL.

"These offenses are cracking significantly," Dan Campbell said during the week leading up to the Vikings game. "Turnovers, massive turnovers so, it's third-and-32. And that's where they want you, way behind the sticks. So, poise is going to be big for us. Poise, patience. And then our defense has got to step up. We've done a hell of a job these last two weeks. We're going to have to continue to do that because they're problematic on offense as we know. (Kyler) Murray, they brought him in to be the captain of that ship over there, get them in the right play, be steady, reliable, facilitator of the football. And then he certainly still has all that mobility that he's had before.

"You can do everything right for a full game and then just like last week, it's a third-and-8 or whatever, he takes off and it's 30 yards and you're down on the four-yard line. So, he can extend plays, he can extend drives. He's very dangerous that way. (Justin Jefferson) 18, as we all know, is a massive factor. He's a hell of a receiver, highly competitive range, ball skills, it's tough, the whole thing. Nothing new there. I mean, he's just an outstanding football player. (T.J.) Hockenson, his uptick in production here and Murray has found him quite a bit. He's separating, getting open for him."

It was a tough game for the Lions health-wise, as numerous key defenders were injured and departed the contest, prior to the conclusion of the game.

After 60 minutes of action, the Lions advanced their record to 5-2, as they avenged two losses last year to a division rival.

Here are the main takeaways from the Lions' 19-15 win at Ford Field.

Lions get early taste of Vikings aggressive defense

After the Lions won the toss and elected to defer, Kelvin Sheppard's defense held firm on the Vikings opening drive.

Will Reichard missed a 57-yard field goal, keeping the game scoreless.

Detroit was able to gain a little momentum on their opening drive, but a taunting call on wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown derailed the drive.

On 3rd-and-13, the Vikings dialed up the pressure and sacked quarterback Jared Goff.

The third-down blitz design dialed up by Brian Flores featured an eight-man that had Jahmyr Gibbs being taken away from a late dropper, Sam LaPorta and Sione Vaki found themselves blocking the same Vikings defender, causing the breakdown and a sack.

Early in the game, the Vikings were quickly able to record three sacks on Goff.

Detroit opened the scoring on their second-drive, as Jake Bates connected on a 25-year-yard field goal.

Amon-Ra St. Brown quickly leaves game after touchdown overturned

Detroit landed on the scoreboard first. Jameson Williams was also called for taunting after a 46-yard reception from Goff.

St. Brown secured a 24-yard reception that appeared to be a touchdown, but a review overturned the call, forcing the Lions to settle for a Jake Bates 25-yard field goal.

The former fourth-down pick quickly left the game and headed to the locker room, but was back on the sideline prior to Detroit's next offensive possession.

Jared Goff throws first interception of 2026 season

The Vikings were able to answer quickly, as Kyler Murray led the Vikings on a seven-play, 74-yard scoring drive that took just under three minutes.

On Detroit's next offensive possession, Williams unfortunately slipped, resulting in the veteran signal-caller tossing his first interception of the 2026 season. Vikings cornerback James Pierre was the beneficiary of the first-half gift.

The former No. 1 overall pick did not throw an interception in his previous 231 tosses to start the season. Detroit's defense held the Vikings to a three-and-out.

D.J. Reed picks off Kyler Murray!



📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/pfHjURqCbO — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 1, 2026

Lions banged up, lose multiple players with injuries

After entering the game with the roster fully healthy, the injury bug came for the Lions in the second quarter. Center Cade Mays (ankle), safety Brian Branch (concussion protocol) and defensive end DJ Wonnum (concussion protocol) all exited throughout the quarter.

Wonnum was eventually ruled out for the game at halftime.

The Lions were able to shift some of the momentum working against them, however. Cornerback D.J. Reed pulled in a diving interception with under two minutes to play, giving him nine career interceptions with three coming with the Lions.

Detroit was able to overcome a holding penalty against Penei Sewell to drive into Minnesota territory and cut their deficit to 7-6 at halftime thanks to a 37-yard field goal by Jake Bates.

A scary scene occurred early in the fourth-quarter, as linebacker Jack Campbell was carted off the field after a scary collision with Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Jahmyr Gibbs is a game-changer

In a defensive battle, the third-quarter also saw both teams struggling to move the football.

Following a missed field goal, the Vikings were not able to capitalize. Rookie linebacker Jimmy Rolder earned his first career sack, as Detroit's defense continuously pressured Murray.

On Detroit's next possession, Gibbs was able to scamper to the end zone on a 30-yard run, evading multiple Vikings' defenders.

Unfortunately, the two-point attempt was chaotic and unsuccessful. Gibbs was celebrating on the sideline, but was the intended target on a poorly designed pitch play. After the failed attempt, the Lions took a 12-7 lead in the third-quarter.

Backup running back gives Lions spark

In the fourth-quarter and trailing 15-12, Sione Vaki was able to secure valuable rushing yards in relief of Gibbs.

The inexperienced running back secured 11 rushing attempts for 65 yards (5.9 yards per rush) against a staunch Vikings' defense.

Goff led the Lions on a seven-play, 69-yard scoring rive after the Vikings briefly took the lead on a Hockenson eight-yard touchdown reception.

Williams capped off the drive with a seven-yard touchdown toss.

Quick hitters

1.) It was announced before the game Wu-Tang Clan would be the halftime performance during The Thanksgiving Day Classic this year.

2.) Kicker Jake Bates had his first missed field goal try of the season. Early in the third quarter, Bates missed from 46-yards out after directly hitting the upright.

3.) Rookie defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard recorded his first career solo NFL sack against the Vikings.