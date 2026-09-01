Detroit Lions Re-Sign Veteran TE Tyler Conklin: What Happens Next?

The Detroit Lions have re-signed veteran tight end to Tyler Conklin to the 53-man roster. After being part of the initial cuts, the team will welcome back the 31-year-old.

Throughout training camp, Conklin battled an injury, but is expected to be part of a tight end room that currently features Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright and Jackson Meeks.

Thomas Gordon was also brought back to the teams initial practice squad.

As a result, the team will announce a corresponding roster move, whether it be a player being placed on the injured reserve list, or a player being cut from the team.

Detroit is expected to be in heavy 12- and 13-personnel this season, given how new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing likes to run his offense.

Additional Detroit Lions NFL Insider Analysis: Grading Initial 2026 53-Man Roster

Local pop up event to promote 'Rivalries' uniform

The Lions held an event in Downtown Detroit to promote the release of their controversial “Defend the Den” rivalry uniforms.

Many fans took to social media to complain that the uniform resembles the Carolina Panthers far too much.

"We like it. But I think, we understand. We knew, whenever you make jerseys, there are going to be people that are going to love them. We love our three sort of traditional jersey combos. This was a chance for us to try something different," said Lions chief communications officer Brian Facchini. "We can push the envelop a little bit. Express a different part of the Lions brand. We knew there would be some people that would not like it. That is okay.

“I think they liked it. I think they liked the silver," Facchini continued, when asked if the players liked the uniform. "They liked the gray ones. And so I think having another option, the NFL is a little different than college. A lot of these guys are from college where you may have seven or eight different jerseys. You may have four different helmets. We’re a little different. So anytime we can give them something to express how they’re feeling, I think they like that.”

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