The Detroit Lions were able to hold off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday.

After a slow first half, the Lions' run game woke up in the second half against the Buccaneers' stout defense. Add in a big play in the passing game, and some late game discipline, and it was the perfect recipe for Detroit to move to 8-2 on the season.

Here are grades for each position group based on performance in Sunday's game.

Quarterback: A-

Goff was surgical for the most part Sunday, completing 20-of-28 passes for 279 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He opened the scoring with a dart to Amon-Ra St. Brown to cap off a 14-play, 90-yard drive in the second quarter, and would add a big one to Jameson Williams in the third.

On the pass to Williams, Goff stepped up in the pocket amidst pressure and delivered a strike to Williams down the field for a 57-yard touchdown. He also showcased some escapability throughout the game, such as a scramble to convert a third-down in the second half.

Goff avoided throwing an interception for the first time since Week 7, and looked to be back on track after some mistakes in recent weeks.

Running backs: B+

It was tough sledding on the ground for the Lions in the first half, as Jahmyr Gibbs was held in check by the league-leading run defense of the Buccaneers for the most part. However, he came alive in the second half as the Lions began to impose their will at the line of scrimmage.

Gibbs notched two touchdowns after halftime and had multiple impressive runs. One of his best came one play before his first touchdown, when he appeared to be stifled in the backfield before squeezing through a small gap for a 4-yard gain before scoring on the next play.

The Alabama product would add two more highlights later in the game, the first being a 26-yard run that may have been a score if not for a shoestring tackle by Ifeatu Melifonwu. He would score for the second time three plays later, dashing to the pylon after some creative motion from Drew Petzing.

Wide receivers: B

After a pair of quiet games, Jameson Williams made a big impact and led the charge throughout Sunday's game. He finished with four catches for 93 yards, and dusted the Buccaneers' secondary on his 57-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Amon-Ra St. Brown hauled in a 14-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring and totaled 37 yards on his five catches. St. Brown also had an impressive game blocking, as did wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa. Though TeSlaa did not have a catch, he did have a role in sealing the win by recovering the final onside kick.

Tight ends: A-

All three of Detroit's tight ends had big moments in Sunday's game. Sam LaPorta had three catches for 62 yards including a 47-yard catch and run on the opening drive. He also had the key block on Gibbs' second touchdown, when the Lions diverted their tendency and ran away from the motion and strength of the formation.

Brock Wright had two catches for 42 yards, which doubled his season total as he had exactly 42 receiving yards on the year entering Sunday's game. Tyler Conklin added an 18-yard catch at the end of an impressive display of mobility from Goff.

Offensive line: B+

The Buccaneers' defense presented a tough challenge on Sunday, and for the first half Detroit had to rely more on the passing game than its trademark ground game. Jared Goff was sacked just once, and did a solid job navigating pressure when the Lions had some struggles.

In the second half, the Lions were able to get going on the ground. They were able to utilize some unique looks with different motions and packages to help offset the challenges presented by the Buccaneers, and as a result they were able to be more two-dimensional after halftime.

Defensive line: B

The Lions answered some questions in their first game after Aidan Hutchinson's season-ending injury. DJ Wonnum and Derrick Moore once again both recorded sacks, and the line was able to put plenty of heat on Baker Mayfield.

Detroit did have some issues containing Mayfield, who used his legs to make some big plays including a big scramble before a touchdown pass at the end of the first half. Levi Onwuzurike had two tackles, while Ahmed Hassanein had one in his NFL debut.

Linebackers: A-

Detroit's linebacker depth shone at big points throughout Sunday's game. Trevor Nowaske had a huge performance, with a sack amongst two tackles for loss and four total tackles. Derrick Barnes had six combined tackles.

Malcolm Rodriguez earned a half-sack when he teamed up with Derrick Moore on a takedown of Mayfield, and finished with six total tackles as well as a pass defensed. K.J. Britt also got in the mix with a tackle for loss.

Secondary: B

Aside from some difficulties at the end of the first half, the Lions' secondary was mostly solid. Chuck Clark notched a sack, while Brian Branch notched six tackles and two passes defensed including a massive hit on Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving.

Kerby Joseph made his season debut, and the Lions utilized a three-safety package at points throughout the game. Joseph had two solo tackles, and his presence gives the Lions some flexibility within their scheme.

Rock Ya-Sin and Roger McCreary were both beat for touchdowns, with Ya-Sin being beaten up the sideline at the end of the first half. However, Ya-Sin also led the defense with 10 total tackles including nine solos.

Special teams: B

Jake Bates missed a field goal from 53 yards out on Detroit's first possession, but came back to hit a 56-yarder later in the half. Jack Fox had a big day, as he averaged 57 yards on his two punt attempts with a long of 65.

Jacob Saylors and DeAndre Carter each returned a kickoff, with Saylors going for 29 yards and Carter going for 22. Malcolm Rodriguez was called for a penalty on a kick return for an illegal blindside block.

Coaching: A-

The Lions' scheme gave them the advantage on Sunday. Drew Petzing and Kelvin Sheppard both had solid days, with Petzing generating some unique looks to counter the Buccaneers' defense while Sheppard pulled all the right strings for the defense.

On that side of the ball, Sheppard made the most of his available personnel as they adjust to life without Hutchinson and Jack Campbell, among others. Players like Wonnum, Moore and Nowaske came up big, while the three-safety look could be a staple for the team moving forward.

Offensively, the Lions had to rely on the passing game more in the first half, but Petzing made some adjustments that got the ground game going after the break.

Now, the Lions will be tasked with getting ready to go for their biggest game of the season up to this point. The Bears present a unique challenge, and as a result Dan Campbell and company will have to make the most of a short week ahead of the Thanksgiving game.