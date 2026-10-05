Lions Injury Updates: Tyleik Williams, Ya-Sin, Branch Set to Return
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided three injury updates in his first media session at the teams Allen Park Performance, following a Week 4 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
The former NFL tight end explained he was hopeful safety Brian Branch can begin practicing this week, but he was still waiting for final confirmation from physicians.
He did not sound optimistic about cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, as he departed the Sunday Night Football contest with a hamstring injury.
Defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, who was observed in a boot after the game, "is touch and go," and is considered day-to-day.
Branch could provide some assistance to a weak secondary, but the expectations should not be too elevated, as he works his way back from a significant injury.
"I'm hopeful," Campbell explained to local reporters. "We have not gotten confirmation from the doctor yet, that's the only thing we're waiting for on Branch."
Support for Kelvin Sheppard
Members of the roster have been sharing their support for defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, as he comes under heavy scrutiny for the poor play of the defense.
Linebacker Jack Campbell, who has had a poor start to the 2026 season, still supports Sheppard.
“I guess how I am, (expletive), you could kick me 1,000 times, and I’m still going to be with the people. I know what they put into it. I know what they sacrifice,” Campbell said after a 32-26 road loss. “I know how they work. I know their work ethic. You know me, I’m just trying to do what I’m told and do my job at a high level.“Hopefully, we can get it corrected, and we will get it corrected. If I got to keep throwing punches, I’m going to keep throwing punches.”
Cornerback Roger McCreary expressed postgame, "We got to learn from our lessons. I know we keep saying that, ‘learn from our lessons.’ But, we just really got to execute and get off the field. At the end of the day, that’s just us working along, communicating, us just being with each other the whole way. That’s how I feel. Not turning our backs on each other, not pointing fingers. We just got to stay together.”
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John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!