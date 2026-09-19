Detroit Lions Rookie Report: Would Rookie CB Spark Secondary?

The Detroit Lions are going back to the drawing board after a disappointing showing against the Buffalo Bills.

In their first game in their new stadium, the Bills dominated the Lions early and often, and while the Lions hung in later in the game, Buffalo really never felt threatened in the 41-31 decision Thursday night.

Detroit had multiple members of its rookie class sidelined for the game, and it's fair to wonder what the result may had been if they were available. In particular, right tackle Blake Miller was ruled out and replaced by Larry Borom, who struggled mightily in his first start as a Lion.

Additionally, cornerback Keith Abney was ruled inactive. After playing 25 defensive snaps in his NFL debut, Abney was ruled inactive with Christian Izien returning to action after missing the opener.

Here's a look at where each of the Lions' rookies stand after two games.

OT Blake Miller

The impact of the first-round pick has already been made clear. After starting in his debut against the Saints, Miller was sidelined after suffering a knee injury late in the Week 1 game. Though he's made just one start, the production he showed in that first game indicates he'll be a big part of the effort this season.

Larry Borom, MIller's replacement, was whistled for three penalties and beat for a sack. Borom could be an asset for depth purposes, but the separation between he and Miller is clear.

Fortunately for Detroit, Miller's injury does not appear to be serious with some believing he would've played in Week 2 had the team had a full week rather than three days between games.

EDGE Derrick Moore

Moore is one of three rookies to have appeared in both of Detroit's games, and has served as a rotational pass-rusher. He's still looking to make his first impact play, as he has not recorded a tackle through the first two games.

The Lions have gotten most of their pass-rush production out of Aidan Hutchinson, who has three sacks through two games. Moore has the upside to be a contributor in Detroit's defensive line rotation, but is still looking to find his groove.

LB Jimmy Rolder

Lions fans are still awaiting Rolder's debut. He missed a significant amount of time in training camp due to a leg injury, which led to the Lions signing Devin White. Detroit has seven linebackers on the active roster, with lots of veterans filling out the top of the depth chart.

As a result, Rolder has yet to make an appearance despite not being listed with an injury designation through the first two weeks. He had a strong showing in OTAs in the eyes of many, and should be trending toward a rotational role in the near future as long as he stays healthy.

CB Keith Abney II

The Lions elected to keep veterans Christian Izien and Roger McCreary active for Thursday's game against the Bills, which resulted in Abney being down despite playing 25 snaps in his debut last week.

While it appears the Lions are more comfortable trusting their veterans, Thursday's game called into question whether or not Abney could be of more help. Despite being undersized, Abney has shown to be a physical and fast cover corner who could help elevate the group playing in the slot.

There's also the question of whether Avonte Maddox will be available for next week's game against the Jets. Maddox left the game against the Bills with a foot injury, and while there have been no new updates as of publication, Dan Campbell expressed some nevousness regarding the injury.

If Maddox can't go, the Lions could utilize Izien more at safety along with Chuck Clark and Thomas Harper which could create opportunities for Abney in Week 3.

WR Kendrick Law

Law is out for the season with a torn ACL suffered in offseason workouts. Had he been healthy, he perhaps could have been an option to help out on special teams and in the return game. However, the Lions have looked to Tay Martin and Tom Kennedy to fill those roles this year.

DT Skyler Gill-Howard

Gill-Howard has had an encouraging start to his career. He nearly had a highlight play in Thursday's game, as he dove to secure a diving interception that was ultimately called back due to a defensive holding penalty.

The Lions have utilized him at a high rate after a strong preseason proved he was deserving. Through two games, he has played 71 snaps and appears to be a nice fit working next to Alim McNeill in passing situations.

EDGE Eric O'Neill

O'Neill has made an impact quickly on special teams. He's had two good showings working on the team's coverage units, as this ability has led to him being active over Ahmed Hassanein on game days.

While O'Neill is still down the depth chart at the defensive end position, he has the ability to impact the game in the special teams phase.