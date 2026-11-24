The hits keep on coming for the Detroit Lions defense, as another talented defender is lost for the remainder of the 2026 NFL season.

Head coach Dan Campbell explained to local reporters on Tuesday afternoon that rookie defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard has suffered a knee injury that will require surgery.

After a slow start to training camp, the sixth-round pick settled in and emerged as a key contributor in Kelvin Sheppard's defense.

According to the former NFL tight end, Gill-Howard injured himself on Jahmyr Gibbs' rushing touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Along with Alim McNeill and Tyleik Williams, the Lions' defensive line has been a bright spot this season.

Taki Taimani is currently on the practice squad, and the team could look to Levi Onwuzurike, Tyler Lacy. Mekhi Wingo has been inactive for the past several weeks and could see some action on the field soon.

Detroit's defensive line has also lost defensive end Aidan Hutchinson for the season, as he tore his anterior cruciate ligament against the New England Patriots.

The former NFL tight end expressed earlier this week, when asked about not taking anything for granted during the build up to big games, that there is a fine line of not taking anything for granted but still pushing the roster to get better every week.

“I mean, I think you want to, as with anything, man, you don't ever want to take anything for granted. Even when times aren't going so good, you really need to embrace every moment of it, even the hard ones," said Campbell. "Because I think they shape you to be what you're going to be or where you're going to go or give you direction, and I think that's important. But like I mentioned, when you get in this where we're at right now and we feel like we're doing some good things, we're finding ways to win, you just don't want to let go of it.

"You don't want to squeeze it so hard that you break it in half either. So there is that fine line, man. Let's keep it what it is," Campbell added further. "Don't make more of it than needs to be, but at the same time we have got to continue to grow, get better and have enough urgency here to get our job done. So, it's exciting.”

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