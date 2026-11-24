The Detroit Lions have a massive game looming on Thursday against the Chicago Bears.

When they take the field for their annual Thanksgiving showdown, it will be with the opportunity to clinch first-place in the NFC North heading into the stretch run of the 2026 season. As a result, it's as high stakes of a game as Detroit has played on the holiday in recent memory.

Here are three players under the most pressure in the Lions' Thanksgiving matchup against the Chicago Bears.

QB Jared Goff

Goff is looking for his second win as quarterback of the Lions on Thanksgiving. His lone win came two years ago against the Bears, and though he has had some struggles in the win-loss column, he has been fairly effective on the holiday over the years.

Over his first five seasons as the Lions' quarterback, Goff has totaled 1,202 passing yards, nine touchdowns and zero interceptions on Thanksgiving. However, he did lose three fumbles against the Green Bay Packers in 2023.

Against a Bears defense that will pose a tough test for Detroit's run game, the Lions may open up through the air and get Goff opportunities to pick apart the Bears' secondary. It won't be an easy task with a pass-rush that has been invigorated by the addition of Jeffery Simmons, but Goff is playing at a high level currently and has a chance to put himself in MVP talks if he delivers a solid performance against the Bears on Sunday.

On the other hand, if he doesn't play well it could result in the Lions missing an opportunity to put themselves in the driver's seat in the division. For a team looking to win it's third division title in four years, this would be a big missed opportunity if they come up short.

OL Juice Scruggs

The Lions have turned to Scruggs once again as the starting center, as Cade Mays was placed on injured reserve for the second time this season. After being acquired as guard depth, Scruggs has started eight of the team's 10 games at center and has handled the role very effectively.

Scruggs currently ranks fifth among starting centers with a 75.4 overall offensive grade via Pro Football Focus, and ranks third with a 78.6 run-blocking grade. On Thursday, he'll have as tough of a test as he's had all season with this Bears defensive line.

Jeffery Simmons and Grady Jarrett are both pass-rush threats who get plenty of action on Chicago's interior defensive line, and Scruggs will be responsible not only with blocking them but also communicating protections to the rest of the offensive line.

As a result, Scruggs carries a massive role in whether or not the Lions will have success offensively against the Bears' defense.

DL Alim McNeill

McNeill has been the Lions' most consistent defensive lineman this season, and is playing like a potential All-Pro candidate at this point in the season. He ranks third among all interior linemen in pressures with 38, and is also third in sacks amongst defensive tackles with 6.5 behind Simmons and Dallas' Quinnen Williams.

Chicago poses a unique threat offensively with Caleb Williams leading the charge. Williams is a crafty passer, as he thrives playing out of system and routinely extends plays with his legs to make life difficult for defenses.

The season-ending injury to Aidan Hutchinson leaves a void, and while DJ Wonnum and Derrick Moore have been successful as of late, ultimately McNeill holds the key with his ability to get after the quarterback from the interior and chase down plays.

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