Detroit Lions Sign LB to Active Roster, Bring Back WR to Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions signed linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga to the active roster from the teams practice squad.

In a corresponding move, wideout Lawrence Keys was re-signed to the practice squad. He was injured during training camp and let go in early August with an injury settlement.

During a stint with the Houston Gamblers, Keys secured 24 receptions for 349 yards and two touchdowns.

At the linebacker spot, there is now added competition, as rookie Jimmy Rolder is working his way in the mix along with Trevor Nowaske and Malcolm Rodriguez.

As a result, veteran Devin White was inactive in Week 3 against the New York Jets.

Dan Campbell was asked about the linebacker rotation during his weekly radio interview on 97.1 this week.

"I think, it can trend that way," said Campbell. "I mean, D-White is still here, and there are things that Devin does that not everybody can do. And we know that. But right now, if you just look at the totality of defense plus special teams, essentially brought to the game, those are the ones that we can use the most right now. So, I thought Rolder on special teams, did a nice job for somebody who's never played in the NFL in a real game. To go out there and cut it loose, that was impressive. Now, it has got to stay that way. He has to do it again, but that was good.

"The backers are just like we just talked about with the corners, man, we will play all these guys," Campbell added. "You can use all of them. Rodrigo, see if we can get Rolder a little bit on defense, certainly Nowaske. You got (Derrick) Barnes and Jack (Campbell), who are staples for us. And then we brought Amen for special teams. But I mean, we're going to use all of those guys. And wherever we can spread the load, spread reps, as long as we trust them in the game, which we do, or we would not put them in there. Between that and their role on special teams, we'll use them. It will be good for us."

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