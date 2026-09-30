Detroit Lions Week 4 Wednesday Injury Report: DE, OL Miss Practice

The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field for the first time ahead of their Week 4 Sunday Night Football contest against the Carolina Panthers.

Two players were not spotted during the portion open to the media to observe, including offensive guard Ben Bartch and defensive end DJ Wonnum.

Cornerback D.J. Reed was limited with a rib injury.

Wonnum recorded two sacks against the Jets and is the player the coaching staff thought they were getting, when he inked a free agent contract this offseason.

Bartch has battled injury all throughout his first season in Motown. As a result, Juice Scruggs could end up a more realistic option to backup Christian Mahogany, should something unforeseen occur.

Early reviews of rookie OL Blake Miller

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday afternoon, Dan Campbell was asked what has impressed him the most about the 2026 first-round draft pick.

“He's what we thought he would be, and he is a consistent, steady player for a young guy," said Campbell. "He's never too high, he's never too low. He learns from every error or when he gets beat. And you're right, he got beat a lot. (Aidan Hutchinson) Hutch got after him. I knew that was going to happen, we all did. And I told him that before camp even started. I said, 'Listen, this is what's going to happen. You're going to have hard days. It's going to be bad for a while, but don't get down in the dumps, learn from it and grow every day and you'll be on this downslide questioning what you have.

"If you just hang in there, you're going to come out of it and you're going to come out of it a lot better because of the guy you're having to go against.' And not just him, Wonnum too. Because Wonnum's a different type of rusher and that's what he's done," Campbell added further. "He's continued to grow. And look, he's not perfect, but man he is growing and getting better, and he is, he's steady and consistent for a young guy. So, we love where he's at right now.”

Lions' Week 4 Wednesday Injury Report

OG Ben Bartch -- (NP) Foot

DE DJ Wonnum -- (NP) Back

CB D.J. Reed -- (LP) Rib

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