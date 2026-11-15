Detroit Lions Week 10 Inactives List Against Patriots: Rookie CB Out

The Detroit Lions have officially released their list of players who are inactive against the New England Patriots.

According to the team, cornerback Keith Abney, defensive end Ahmed Hassanein, linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo will not play this week.

Center Cade Mays, cornerback D.J. Reed and safety Kerby Joseph were previously ruled out.

Running back Sione Vaki and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown were listed as questionable on the injury designation report, but both will suit up against an AFC East opponent.

Hassanein, who had been inactive for the previous 8 games, was ruled inactive.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard was asked about the growth of the former sixth-round draft pick and what it would take for him to play on Sundays.

Sheppard explained, “Just depends on what the week requires and what it calls upon and the skillset that we're looking for that week per that game plan.”

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Each week, NFL teams are only allotted 46 players who are active to play.

The former NFL linebacker explained that defensive end Anthony Lucas has also progressed each week at practice.

“When you say merit opportunity, you only get 46 people on game day. So who are you putting down? That's the big question," said Sheppard. "There's nobody necessarily that you are going to put down with the way the D-line's been playing. So again, it has the merit. Ahmed has done a tremendous job. Just as the offensive line how much Ahmed has progressed here through not only training camp, but the course of the season.

"Him, (Lions EDGE Anthony) Lucas, those guys do a tremendous job on the look show team every week. So it's just a matter of the right thing just because a guy may be progressing, does that fit within the scale of the roster and how we get him the game day?”

Safety Andre Cisco is expected to suit up and contribute mostly on special teams this week.

"Every player in this league, if you're good enough to be in this league, you're a good football player.' So, most of the time it comes down to the other stuff, your effort, your execution, your footwork, your technique, and those things win," said special teams coordinator Dave Fipp. "So anyway, and he's been great in terms of that. He wants to go and play and contribute and help out. And so, I definitely see him having a role going in this one.”

Lions' Week 10 Inactives List

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