Lions Altered Jets Trade After Finding Medical Concerns

On Tuesday, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes went another deadline without making an impact-level move. He instead settled for yet another depth piece, acquiring safety Andre Cisco from the N.Y. Jets on Monday.

Cisco, a third-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021, has suited up for Aaron Glenn's squad the past two seasons. In nine games with the Jets in 2026, he amassed 23 total tackles, including two for loss, while securing a pass defensed, a sack and a forced fumble. And for his efforts, he's earned a 63.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, the 44th-best mark among 100 qualified safeties.

It was originally reported that Holmes & Co. parted ways with a 2028 sixth-round pick in the trade for the sixth-year defensive back. However, upon the deadline's passing, it was reported that the return for Cisco had changed to a 2029 sixth-round selection. And this became the case after Detroit found a concerning medical report about the former Jets DB.

Cisco has only suffered one major physical ailment in his career, notably tearing his pectoral muscle against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 of last season. It required surgery and caused him to miss the final nine games of the season.

While this is not the first time that the terms of a trade have been altered, it's not a particularly common practice, either. There's also a history of trades being canceled after being initially agreed upon, as was the case with the Denver Broncos’ deadline trade for L.A. Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley. The Broncos backed out of the deal after Henley failed his physical due to a knee issue.

As for Cisco, he is set to make his Lions debut in Germany against the New England Patriots. In his first game against New England this season (in Week 6 with the Jets), he logged just two total defensive snaps and posted a 60.0 PFF overall grade.

Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard views Cisco as a versatile defensive back who can play multiple roles in the back-end of the team's defense.

“I think he could do it all,” Sheppard said of the safety. “I think that Cisco is a guy that can play in the high part of the field, a deep part, post, quarter trap, things like that. But, I also think he’s a guy, obviously, with his size, his frame, his abilities, that you could put him down in the box and park him in the boxes of down safety as well.

“So just having an opportunity to not have a one-trick pony, a guy that, all right, if I want to do this, a la with Kerby (Joseph). If I want to do this, a la with Chuck (Clark), Izzy (Christian Izien), BB (Brian Branch). He allows me to do that and move those guys without second-guessing them.”

Cisco and the Lions are set to battle with the Patriots in Munich, Germany, on Sunday morning at 9:30 EST.