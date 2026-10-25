Detroit Lions Second-Year DE Remains Inactive Against Packers

The Detroit Lions have officially released their list of players who will not suit up against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.

Second-year defensive end Ahmed Hassanein, who posted a social media message that many took as being encouraging about his game status this week, remains inactive.

He has now been ruled inactive for the first six games of the 2026 season, despite having a positive training camp.

Others ruled inactive include Mekhi Wingo, Bishop Fitzgerald, Seth McLaughlin and Jackson Meeks.

Hassanein is seeking at some point to contribute to a defensive line that has had a strong start to the season. Part of the reason for the resurgence has been the play of defensive tackle Alim McNeill.

After returning from a torn ACL last year, McNeill did not perform at the level he expected.

Now fully healed, the 26-year-old is among the top interior defensive linemen in the league.

McNeill's 79.4 PFF grade ranks seventh out of 129 qualifying defensive linemen. Kacy Rodgers has the defensive line ranked fourth in pass block win rate (58%).

“I think this is maybe the best we’ve seen Mac. I mean, the pressure he’s creating up the middle, it’s created a trickle effect for guys around him, to be honest with you," Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard explained to local reporters earlier this week. "He’s winning at a high rate right now, and what it’s doing for guys around him and how selfless he is. But not only the pass rush, that’s kind of what gets glamoured upon, but in the run game.

“What he’s doing in the run game and able to get back to playing stout, especially when he sees double teams and things like that," Sheppard explained further. "I’m just excited for him because I know the frustration he had before not being able to be him kind of his full self.”

The Packers offensive line has struggled to start the season and has deal with many injuries. As a result, Green Bay has been quite ineffective rushing the football.

Green Bay has a run-blocking grade of 47.8, which ranks 31st in the NFL.

Additional Detroit Lions NFL Insider Analysis: Packers Reporter Shares If Defense Can Limit Packers' Potent Passing Attack

Lions' Week 7 Inactives List

DE Ahmed Hassanein

TE Jackson Meeks

OL Seth McLaughlin

DB Bishop Fitzgerald

DL Mekhi Wingo

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