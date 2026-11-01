Detroit Lions Week 8 NFL Rooting Guide For Best Playoff Chances

The Detroit Lions currently have 65.9 percent odds of earning a spot in the postseason and a 17.6 percent shot at ending the regular season as NFC North division champions, according to ESPN's Football Power Index.

Next up on the schedule is the Minnesota Vikings. Since Kevin O'Connell's squad has started the 2026 season with a 6-0 record, it is vital this week Dan Campbell's squad leaves Ford Field with a victory.

A defeat would make winning the division that much tougher this season.

The former NFL tight end was asked earlier this week by local reporters just how important the stakes were in the game this week.

“Look, yes, it's important because it's a division game. You've got an opportunity to go up 2-0 in a tough division, and they are 2-0 in our division. That's the other thing. And so, you've got a chance to stay in the hunt there. So, it's important in that regard. Now, it's always important. That is the sole focus. Time is running out, yet there's still a lot of football left," said Campbell. "So, let's keep it in perspective. We just need to play good, clean, disciplined football. We've got to do four quarters of it, and we have to improve in a few of these areas.

"We are getting better. We really are. And we've got to play a little bit better than we did last week too. But the effort, the finish, all those things are there.”

Last season, Minnesota defeated Detroit twice, which has left a bad taste in the mouths of the roster and the coaching staff.

Additional Lions NFL Insider Analysis: Expert Score Predictions in Week 8 Contest Against Vikings

Here’s who Lions fans should be rooting for in Week 8 NFL games.

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys: Cardinals

1 p.m. ET, FOX

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Buccaneers

1 p.m. ET, FOX

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams: Chargers

4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders: Commanders

8:20 p.m. ET, NBC (Sunday Night Football)

Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks

8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN (Monday Night Football)

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