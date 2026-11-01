Expert Predictions For Detroit Lions Matchup With Minnesota Vikings

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will attempt to notch two straight wins against NFC North divisional opponents when they take on the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings, which have yet to lose a game this season (6-0), are coming off a 16-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Meanwhile, Detroit defeated Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers a week ago, 20-17.

Without further ado, here are the predictions from the Detroit Lions On SI staff for the Lions' Week 8 matchup with Minnesota.

Christian Booher

The Lions have a chance to truly solidify themselves as division title contenders with a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Though the Vikings have underwhelmed offensively at times, they have found a way to start the season 6-0, thanks in part to a dominant defense that will be the best unit Detroit has faced to date.

As a result, the pressure will be on Detroit's offense to come up with answers for a group that is led by one of the best defensive minds in football in Vikings coordinator Brian Flores. Jared Goff holds the key, as if he can get the ball out quickly and find answers within the opposition he will have a good chance to lead his group to a dominant performance.

It's also an opportunity for the Lions' defense to make a statement against Kyler Murray. I think this game will feature turnovers on both sides, with the unit that gets the ball last ultimately finding a way to win. Detroit gets that advantage, as Goff leads Detroit to a game-winning field goal and a statement division victory. The Lions find a way to win ugly, and remind the league that they are capable of making a playoff run.

Lions 23, Vikings 20

Vito Chirco

The Detroit Lions will face arguably their toughest test of the season yet when they square off with the undefeated Minnesota Vikings Sunday.

The Vikings’ defense has been the definition of elite this season, allowing a measly 12.3 points per game (No. 1 in the NFL). You combine that with a stingy pass defense, and Lions signal-caller Jared Goff should have his hands full in the Week 8 affair.

Plus, Detroit's defensive back and linebacker groups will need to bring their “A game” against Minnesota pass-catchers Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson.

It won't be easy for the Lions to emerge victorious in this divisional contest. However, I believe they will on the heels of strong efforts from their pass-rush and star running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

I believe that Gibbs will help seal the deal for Detroit with several key runs in the fourth quarter, ultimately setting up Jake Bates for the game-winning kick.

Lions 24, Vikings 21

John Maakaron

This is a game the Lions would ideally like to get out to an early lead, as the Vikings offense is far behind the defense.

Brian Flores is sure to bring the pressure from a variety of different spots, but Jared Goff should be able to make good decisions and distribute the football to Detroit’s skill position players.

The most interesting matchup may end up being the Vikings offense against Detroit’s defense, given that both units are the clear weaknesses of their respective teams.

Expect Jahmyr Gibbs to be responsible for another heavy workload at Ford Field.

Lions 23, Vikings 17

Emmett Matasovsky

The Lions take on the undefeated Minnesota Vikings in a headline matchup for Week 8. Overall, I see this being a slightly higher-scoring matchup than last week’s divisional showdown between the Packers and Lions.

The Vikings defense is not exactly stout, ranking 23rd in the league in total defense. Combine that with Detroit having a series of unforced errors while breaking Cade Mays into game action at center, and it is hard to see the Lions not outscoring their 20 points last week.

Kyler Murray is a mobile quarterback, and that has been a trend of a noticeable struggle for Detroit defenses. That said, the Vikings’ offensive greatness in their first six games also has come against the second-easiest schedule in the league.

I see Detroit giving the Vikings the first mark in the latter’s loss column, with Jared Goff making several key plays.

Lions 27, Vikings 24

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