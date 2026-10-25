Detroit Lions 2026 Week 7 Rooting Guide

The Detroit Lions are seeking to climb the NFC North standings, as Dan Campbell's squad currently sits in last place in the division.

According to ESPN's Football Power Index, Detroit currently has a 67 percent chance of making the playoffs and a 17 percent chance of winning the division.

Detroit's offense should be again expected to carry the Lions' in Week 7, as quarterback Jared Goff has played cleaned football.

Through the first five games of the 2026 NFL regular season, the veteran signal-caller has yet to toss an interception.

Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing was asked earlier this week if there is an emphasis on protecting the ball this week or if they want to avoid putting too much of an emphasis on it with Goff having zero interceptions so far.

"I think that's probably the biggest piece. He has to go play the position with confidence. I don't think a quarterback's going through an NFL season without an interception. I could be wrong. At some point it may happen and that's not going to change who he is, how he plays the game," said Petzing. "I think it's about your process, where your eyes are, what you're seeing, what decision you're making and why.

"I think that always has to be the focus. If you start thinking about, 'I'm not turning over, I don't want to turn it over,' I think your brain starts to go to the wrong spot.”

Here’s who Lions fans should be rooting for in Week 7 NFL games.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints (Paris): Steelers

9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network

San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Falcons

1 p.m. ET, FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers: Buccaneers

1 p.m. ET, FOX

New York Giants vs. Houston Texans: Texans

1 p.m. ET, FOX

Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings: Colts

1 p.m. ET, CBS

Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals: Broncos

4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Los Angeles Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Raiders

4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks: Chiefs

8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Tie

8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN (Monday Night Football)

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast , head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok , subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel for daily videos, news, member-exclusive content.