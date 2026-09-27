Detroit Lions Week 3 Inactives List Against New York Jets Revealed
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The Detroit Lions have released their official list of players who are inactive against the New York Jets at Ford Field.
Safety Thomas Harper and offensive lineman Ben Bartch were previously ruled out. Offensive linemen Christian Mahogany and Blake Miller, who missed the game against the Bills are set to make their return this week.
Others not suiting up this week include defensive back Bishop Fitzgerald, defensive end Ahmed Hassanein, tight end Tyler Conklin, linebacker Devin White and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo.
The Lions are certainly aware of their opponent this week, as Jets head coach Aaron Glenn served as the defensive coordinator in Motown for four seasons.
Dan Campbell indicated he was not concerned at all the roster would overlook the Jets, given what he knows about his former teammate and colleague.
Additional Detroit Lions NFL Insider Analysis: Expert Predictions Week 3 Against New York Jets
“Obviously have a pretty good idea about this opponent, their style, what they're about. Got a tremendous amount of respect for (Aaron Glenn) AG, somebody very close to me and I know what he's about," said Campbell. "This is not the same team as it was last year. It was about building it from the ground up and they're in year two. They're much more talented. They play hard. They have an identity. They play a physical brand of football. They want to possess the ball, play smash mouth defense and offense. They're going to commit to the run and then hit some shots, try to launch some of these shots. Good special teams unit. And so, we’ve got our hands full."
The Jets are coming off a loss to the Packers in which they blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead. Glenn has faced some scrutiny for his late-game decision-making, resulting in the game going into overtime last week.
"There's an argument they should be 2-0 right now. That thing went down to the wire there last week and the elements. And so, we have a good idea of what's coming in here and what we need to be ready for," said Campbell. "But, we're ready to embrace this challenge and looking forward to it."
Lions' Week 3 Inactives List
- OL Ben Bartch
- LB Devin White
- TE Tyler Conklin
- S Bishop Fitzgerald
- EDGE Ahmed Hassanein
- DL Mekhi Wingo
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John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!