Detroit Lions Week 3 Inactives List Against New York Jets Revealed

The Detroit Lions have released their official list of players who are inactive against the New York Jets at Ford Field.

Safety Thomas Harper and offensive lineman Ben Bartch were previously ruled out. Offensive linemen Christian Mahogany and Blake Miller, who missed the game against the Bills are set to make their return this week.

Others not suiting up this week include defensive back Bishop Fitzgerald, defensive end Ahmed Hassanein, tight end Tyler Conklin, linebacker Devin White and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo.

The Lions are certainly aware of their opponent this week, as Jets head coach Aaron Glenn served as the defensive coordinator in Motown for four seasons.

Dan Campbell indicated he was not concerned at all the roster would overlook the Jets, given what he knows about his former teammate and colleague.

Additional Detroit Lions NFL Insider Analysis: Expert Predictions Week 3 Against New York Jets

“Obviously have a pretty good idea about this opponent, their style, what they're about. Got a tremendous amount of respect for (Aaron Glenn) AG, somebody very close to me and I know what he's about," said Campbell. "This is not the same team as it was last year. It was about building it from the ground up and they're in year two. They're much more talented. They play hard. They have an identity. They play a physical brand of football. They want to possess the ball, play smash mouth defense and offense. They're going to commit to the run and then hit some shots, try to launch some of these shots. Good special teams unit. And so, we’ve got our hands full."

The Jets are coming off a loss to the Packers in which they blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead. Glenn has faced some scrutiny for his late-game decision-making, resulting in the game going into overtime last week.

"There's an argument they should be 2-0 right now. That thing went down to the wire there last week and the elements. And so, we have a good idea of what's coming in here and what we need to be ready for," said Campbell. "But, we're ready to embrace this challenge and looking forward to it."

Lions' Week 3 Inactives List

OL Ben Bartch

LB Devin White

TE Tyler Conklin

S Bishop Fitzgerald

EDGE Ahmed Hassanein

DL Mekhi Wingo

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