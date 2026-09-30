Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams Cleared After Assault Investigation

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams will not be charged with any legal wrongdoing after being investigated by the Novi Police Department.

According to the Detroit Free Press, "Police investigated Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams this month after a woman accused him of assaulting her, but Oakland County prosecutors have declined to issue any charges."

Novi Police Commander Robert Manar explained that officers investigated an alleged incident at Williams' home on August 6 in Southwest Oakland County. No other details of the incident have been shared publicly.

In a statement released to the newspaper, Williams' attorney Jason Lampert shared, "Mr. Williams unequivocally denies the allegation of domestic violance. We have provided the prosecutor's office evidence directly relevant to the credibility, timing, and circumstances surrounding this allegation, which is baseless. Mr. Williams remains focused on the season and putting this matter behind him."

The former first-round pick is a significant part of Detroit's offense. Teams this season have provided him extra attention, due to his deep-threat capabilities.

“Yeah, I think to the first point of what we've done well, I think those guys do a great job of managing it themselves," offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said last week about spreading the football around to many weapons. "I think they're very unselfish players. I think ultimately, they want to win and they want to have an impact on that without question. And I think it's been a fun challenge. I think it does put stress on a defense."

Detroit's offense has tried to get the speedy wideout additional looks as the first target, but defenses have forced Jared Goff to look elsewhere.

"You've seen different guys affect the game in different positions in different situations, which has been nice. Just speaking to (Jameson Williams) Jamo, sometimes we've had his number called and we get the wrong look, or we aren't able to get the ball to him," said Petzing. "Other times he's been able to make some big plays for us, which has been great.

"So, it's not something I'm concerned about because of really the nature of the personalities in that room. I think they play so hard regardless that when their number is called, I know they're going to be ready to make the play.”

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