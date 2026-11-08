Detroit Lions Week 9 Rooting Guide For Bests Playoff Chances

The Detroit Lions now must quickly turn their attention to a Miami Dolphins team that played a competitive game against the New England Patriots last week.

Dan Campbell's squad currently have 78.2 percent odds of earning a spot in the postseason and a 25.3 percent shot at finishing the regular season as NFC North division champions, according to ESPN's Football Power Index.

The former NFL tight end must now navigate another stretch of time where the team is dealing with a myriad of injuries and an unfortunate injury to linbebacker Jack Campbell.

Campbell was asked earlier this week how his experience as an interim head coach with the Dolphins assisted to prepare him in handling the ups and downs of a long NFL season.

“You don't know what you don't know. You learn a lot and I learned it. Honestly, I learned it the best way you can learn it. I mean, you get thrown right into the season," said Campbell. "You don't get the offseason, any of those. So, if you can adapt in that period, the other stuff is icing on the cake to be able to go through the whole process of building the roster and setting the tone and all that. So, you learn a lot. The whole thing was, we were coming back from London. We had just played overseas and landed. We had probably been on the ground an hour when I found out.

"So, there was a lot, but we were going into bye week. It was a hungry roster and we had some good players, good coaches, and just trying to find your footing there a little bit. And it's a tough situation for everybody, honestly, but it was an unbelievable experience," Campbell added. 'Me personally, I grew a ton from it. And there again, I'm fortunate that I was given the opportunity because had I not, I probably wouldn't be sitting in a seat right now.”

Here’s who Lions fans should be rooting for in Week 9 NFL games.

Bengals vs. Falcons (Madrid Game): Bengals

9:30 a.m., Sunday, NFL Network

Broncos at Panthers: Broncos

1 p.m., Sunday, CBS

Cowboys at Colts: Colts

1 p.m., Sunday, FOX

Browns at Saints: Browns

1 p.m. Sunday, CBS

Giants at Eagles: Eagles

1 p.m., Sunday, FOX

Rams at Commanders: Commanders

1 p.m., Sunday, FOX

Raiders at 49ers: Raiders

4:05 p.m., Sunday, FOX

Packers at Patriots: Patriots

4:25 p.m., Sunday, FOX

Cardinals at Seahawks: Cardinals

4:25 p.m., Sunday, FOX

Buccaneers at Bears: Buccaneers

8:20 p.m., Sunday, NBC

Bills at Vikings: Bills

8:15 p.m., Monday, ESPN/ABC

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