Lions Week 9 Updated Depth Chart Against Dolphins

The Detroit Lions have an opportunity to win a fourth-straight game Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

After back-to-back emotional wins over divisional opponents, the Lions must now avoid a let-down against a struggling but competitive Dolphins squad.

Here's an updated look at the Lions' depth chart heading into their matchup with the Dolphins.

Quarterback

Starter: Jared Goff.

Backup: Joshua Dobbs.

Goff threw his first interception of the season last week, so the perfect streak is over. However, he remains playing at a high level and his efforts thus far this season have warranted inclusion in the MVP conversation.

Running back

Starter: Jahmyr Gibbs.

Backup: Sione Vaki (Questionable, Ankle)

Reserves: Jacob Saylors (Questionable, Neck), Jabari Small (Practice squad elevation).

The elevation of Small suggests that the Lions could be without Vaki or Saylors. Vaki's ankle injury popped up late in the week, and if he's out Small could get a decent opportunity spelling Gibbs to limit the star's workload.

Wide receivers

Starters: Amon-Ra St. Brown (Questionable, Rib), Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa.

Backups: Tay Martin, DeAndre Carter.

Inactive: Kendrick Law (Injured reserve), Tom Kennedy (Injured reserve)..

St. Brown is one of the NFL's most durable receivers, and even with the rib injury he'll likely be impactful against the Dolphins. Williams has the ability to burn the defense and could get an even bigger workload with St. Brown dealing with an injury.

Tight end

Starter: Sam LaPorta.

Backup: Brock Wright.

Reserves: Tyler Conklin, Jackson Meeks.

LaPorta has had a smaller role in the passing game over the last two weeks, so he could be due for a big game. With some uncertainty surrounding the run game behind Gibbs, he'll also be a big part of that aspect of the game with his ability to block.

Tackle

Starters: Penei Sewell (left), Blake Miller (right).

Backup: Larry Borom.

Inactive: Gio Manu (Non-Football Injury).

The Lions continue to lean on this tackle tandem and have gotten good results up to this point. Sewell is coming off a rough game after being whistled for four penalties, which was very uncharacteristic for the multi-year All-Pro.

Guard

Starters: Christian Mahogany (left), Tate Ratledge (right).

Backup: Miles Frazier

Inactive: Ben Bartch (Injured reserve).

With the injury to Cade Mays, Miles Frazier will be tasked with providing depth at guard in the event of an injury. Mahogany and Ratledge are both playing at a high level, and have been able to succeed at paving run lanes in recent weeks.

Center

Starter: Juice Scruggs.

Backup: Ratledge

Reserve: Seth McLaughlin.

Inactive: Cade Mays (Out, Ankle).

Scruggs will make his sixth start of the season at center with Mays sidelined due to an ankle injury. Ratledge will likely slide over as an emergency option, while McLaughlin could be active after being a healthy scratch in recent weeks in case of injury.

Interior defensive line

Starters: Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams.

Backups: Skyler Gill-Howard, Levi Onwuzurike.

Reserve: Mekhi Wingo.

The Lions' defensive line rotation has produced a lot of success up to this point in the season. McNeill continues to be a multi-faceted contributor both against the run and in pass-rush, while Williams and Gill-Howard complement each other very well with their abilities in run defense and pass-rush, respectively.

EDGE

Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, Tyler Lacy

Backups: Derrick Moore, Anthony Lucas (Practice squad elevation).

Reserves: Eric O'Neill, Ahmed Hassanein.

Inactive: DJ Wonnum (Out, Concussion), Payton Turner (Injured reserve).

With Wonnum out, there was speculation that Hassanein may get an opportunity after being a healthy scratch in every game this season. However, that may not change as Lucas got the call to join the active roster for the first time this year.

Lacy will serve as the big end, while Moore will likely get more snaps as a pass-rusher throughout the game. It will be intriguing to see Lucas in what will be his NFL debut Sunday, as he had a strong preseason and made a solid case to make the roster.

Linebackers

Starters: Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez.

Backups: Trevor Nowaske Amen Ogbongbemiga, Joe Bachie.

Reserve: K.J. Britt.

Inactive: Jack Campbell (Injured reserve), Jimmy Rolder (Injured reserve), Damone Clark (Injured reserve), Devin White (Injured reserve).

Campbell's absence will be a big one, and Rolder was coming on strong prior to his season-ending injury as well. The Lions have veteran depth at the position, and Rodriguez has made the most of his opportunities in the past.

Britt was signed of the New England Patriots' practice squad, and time will tell whether or not he's active after joining the roster mid-week.

Cornerbacks

Starters: Roger McCreary, Ennis Rakestraw

Backups: Khalil Dorsey, Rock Ya-Sin.

Reserve: Nick Whiteside.

Inactive: D.J. Reed (Out, Hip).

Reed is out, which will allow the rotation of cornerbacks to truly play out on Sunday. With the top cornerback out, Rakestraw could get more snaps as well as Dorsey, Ya-Sin and even Whiteside who was signed to the active roster Saturday.

Whiteside had a very strong start to training camp, and now will get his first chance in the regular season to potentially contribute.

Safety

Starters: Brian Branch, Chuck Clark.

Backups: Keith Abney (Nickel), Christian Izien.

Inactive: Kerby Joseph (Physically Unable to Perform), Avonte Maddox (Injured reserve), Thomas Harper (Injured reserve).

It will be at least one more game before Joseph gets an opportunity. The former All-Pro continues to work his way back into the fold, but with a Germany trip looming perhaps he doesn't get activated until the following week which would be the deadline for his return from the PUP list.

Branch began the week in Concussion Protocol, but was able to clear all the steps and get back into the fold in time for the game. In a week with so many injury challenges, this is a positive development for Detroit.

Specialists

Kicker: Jake Bates.

Punter: Jack Fox.

Long-snapper: Hogan Hatten.

Kick returners: DeAndre Carter, Jabari Small

Punt returner: Carter.

If one of Saylors or Vaki is able to go, they will handle kick return duties along with Carter. However, if not then Small could get the chance to return kicks and make an impression on the coaching staff in his first game of the season.