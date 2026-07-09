5 Detroit Lions Who Must Have Bounceback 2026 Season

In 2024, the Detroit Lions were among the elite teams in the NFL, clinching the top seed for the NFC playoffs. However, an embarrassing opening-round loss to the Washington Commanders led to a hangover 2025 season.

Injuries and a failure to meet the new-age Lions standards saw Motown finish last in the NFC North.

Matters got more complicated this offseason, as Terrion Arnold was released from his contract a mere two years after being selected in the first round.

In order to reach the heights the Lions saw in 2023 and 2024, and perhaps an even greater heights, here are five players who need to bounce back during the 2026 season.

LB Derrick Barnes

Barnes had a productive season in 2025, with the linebacker playing in 17 games for the first time since his rookie year. It was his own bounceback year after an injury ended his 2024 campaign three games in.

However, the bar is set now for Barnes. He was extended prior to the 2025 season, and is now expected to take a step forward with Alex Anzalone departing in free agency. His tackles per game in 2025 took a dive from his 2023 numbers, which cannot happen without Anzalone.

Barnes enters on the second year of his three-year extension, too, so this is a good audition for offseason negotiations, especially after the Lions took Jimmy Rolder in the fourth round this year. The pressure is on Barnes to bounce back and potentially reach his first Pro Bowl.

CB D.J. Reed

Reed was hailed as the big signing of the 2025 free agency class, as he slotted in to replace Carlton Davis. Early in the season, the returns were good. Reed was a sticky corner that provided excellent man coverage in Kelvin Sheppard’s defense.

However, after a hamstring injury, Reed was never the same player the rest of the 2025 season. He admitted that he lacked the same burst that he had early in the season, and his closing speed just was not there. He has assured the media that he is fully healthy this year, and will be relied upon to be a leader in the secondary after Amik Robertson’s free agency departure, Arnold’s release and the injury statuses of Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch.

IOL Christian Mahogany

Mahogany was a sixth-round selection in 2024, and saw action sparingly his first year. He took a step up to full-time starter for the 2025 season. Results were mixed, as his first game was not the most inspiring effort after Green Bay decimated the Lions’ line.

He bounced back with solid performances, but the injury bug bit him late in the season. This offseason, there has been more talent added, including Juice Scruggs in the David Montgomery trade, along with a fully healthy Miles Frazier throwing his hat into the ring.

The Lions made it clear that Mahogany’s guard spot is far from a finished battle after organized team activities, and the Boston College product needs to take a step forward to remain on the field this year.

RB Sione Vaki

Vaki was a converted collegiate safety that saw touches at running back his final year at Utah. It led to Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell taking the Ute in the fourth round. Unfortunately, Vaki has done little to distinguish himself as an NFL running back, being held to primarily special teams.

Entering his third campaign, Vaki has seven carries and three catches to his name. Last season, the back only received a single carry after injuries held him to playing in 11 games. The clock is ticking for Vaki, and he needs to bounce back to the best version of himself that the Motor City has seen.

With David Montgomery departing for Houston after a trade, Vaki will be battling with the newly acquired Isiah Pacheco, alongside the returning Jacob Saylors for carries when bellcow back Jahmyr Gibbs is off the field.

TE Brock Wright

At first glance, Wright’s inclusion might raise some eyebrows. While Brock Wright indeed improved his numbers from his 2024 campaign, with an additional catch and eight more yards, an improvement is needed.

Wright had a two-game tryout at TE1 after Sam LaPorta went down for the season, and did not exactly stand out. Wright’s tryout was only two games due to his own season-ending injury. The Notre Dame product now faces a crucial offseason, as the Lions brought in proven veteran Tyler Conklin to compete for the complementary pass-catcher role to LaPorta.

Wright had sparks in 2025, but his consistency was not there, which now places the tight end on the hot seat.

Players looking for bounceback campaigns after injury

A few more Lions are looking for their own bounceback campaigns, after having their seasons derailed by injury in 2025.

The main name here is defensive tackle Alim McNeill. McNeill missed seven games last season, and was not the same dominant player he has been in his career. His body was still learning to re-trust itself, and he assured the media that he is fully back and healthy for the 2026 campaign.

Levi Onwuzurike and defensive back Ennis Rakestraw are two other players who need to bounce back, as their seasons ended before the first official down of the season. They were both ruled out for the season before having the chance to make the Lions’ 53-man roster out of summer camp.

LaPorta also falls in this category, as he was well on the way to his best year yet with John Morton calling the shots.

An injury in the first game of Dan Campbell calling plays prevented the head coach from fully unleashing the Iowa product, however.

Now, with Drew Petzing calling plays after a phenomenal campaign with Trey McBride in 2025, there is a massive expectation to see a career year from LaPorta.