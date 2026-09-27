The Detroit Lions entered Sunday's Week 3 contest aiming to limit quarterback Geno Smith and running back Breece Hall on offense, while not letting experienced New York Jets linebacker Demario Davis interrupt their own offense.

“It’s easy to say, it’s hard to do some times. That ultimately is what it is, particularly early in the year," Dan Campbell said in a pregame interview with FOX 2. "You cut out these penalties that kill yourself, these discipline penalties, and don’t just give away yards. Don’t just give away free years, free penalties, things of that nature to your opponent. We start there and then just do your job. Be where you’re supposed to be when you’re supposed to be there, and we’ll be just fine."

In the week leading up to the game, the defense was heavily scrutinized for the stat to the season, while the offense was seeking to get off to a much faster start in the first-quarter.

Jahmyr Gibbs had a signature performance at home, scoring three touchdowns in Week 3.

After 60 minutes of action, the Lions record improved to 2-1. Dan Campbell's squad travels on the road to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 4.

Here are several takeaways from the Lions' 31-24 victory.

Lions start game with four consecutive passes

Detroit won the opening coin toss and elected to defer. The Jets were not able to have a successful first drive, as Smith came up just short of the first-down on a third-down scramble.

Detroit's offense mixed things up to start the game, opting to throw on their first four plays. Jameson Williams was able to secure two receptions for 19 yards on the opening drive.

At midfield, Detroit's drive stalled, as Aaron Glenn dialed up a blitz on third-down that resulted in a sack of Jared Goff, a loss of 10 yards and ending the opening offensive series.

Defensive first quarter

Both teams were able to bring the pressure to keep the opposing offense on their heels. Each team punted twice, as the first quarter ended without any points being scored.

Free agent defensive end D.J. Wonnum earned his first sack of the season to end the Jets second drive.

Unfortunately, Detroit was unable to capitalize on their second-drive. Veteran linebacker Davis is in his 15th NFL season. The 37-year-old was able to sack Goff for a nine-yard loss on second-down. A third-down toss was not able to be hauled in by Amon-Ra St. Brown, ending the Lions drive.

Jahmyr Gibbs sparks offense on first scoring drive

After stopping the Jets on their third offensive drive, Detroit turned to their top offensive weapon to spark the offense.

Detroit opened their third offensive series with gains of nine and six on the ground. This season, Drew Petzing also wanted to give the former first-round pick an opportunity to secure yards in the pass game, too. Goff was able to find Gibbs for completions of 14 and 12 yards on the first scoring drive.

In the red zone, the Jets defense clamped down, forcing the Lions to settle for a Jake Bates 30-yard field goal early in the second-quarter.

When needed, Gibbs was elusive, evasive and the reliable option in the red zone.

Trading scores

After the Lions took the lead, the Jets found a way to answer thanks to an efficient drive from Geno Smith. The veteran passer utilized his tight ends, completing passes to Jeremy Ruckert and Jelani Woods to put the team in scoring position.

After Woods made an acrobatic grab, the Jets got their first-round pick Kenyon Sadiq into the end zone for the first time. Smith delivered a strike up the seam, with Sadiq laying out to notch his first-career touchdown.

Detroit would answer with an efficient drive of their own. They would go on a methodical 12-play march, with Goff connecting with Isaac TeSlaa to move the chains on a fourth-and-2 from inside New York's 20-yard line.

After an incompletion on first-and-goal, Goff delivered a four-yard touchdown strike to Amon-Ra St. Brown on a goal-line fade. It was the 49th touchdown of St. Brown's career.

Detroit went into the locker room with a 10-7 halftime lead.

These two have chemistry pic.twitter.com/Y4GJEqBny0 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 27, 2026

Quick start offensively in second half

Detroit started with offensive possession in the third-quarter and began with an eight-yard toss to tight end Jackson Meeks. Tight end Sam LaPorta was able to record an explosive play early in the second half. Following a three-yard run by Gibbs, Goff found LaPorta on a gain of 28-yards.

To start the second half, the offense marched right down the field and built on their halftime lead. Gibbs recorded his 53rd career touchdown on a vintage run, evading multiple defenders and scampering to the end zone for a 17-yard score. Detroit was able to extend their lead to 17-7.

Williams was much more of a factor this week than in the past two weeks. He secured a 21-yard reception during a drive late in the third-quarter to give the offense momentum.

Detroit extended their lead to 24-17 early in the fourth-quarter, largely rushing the football. Gibbs capped off a 11-play, 62-yard drive that ate up a little more than six minutes with a one-yard score.

Jets battle in fourth quarter

The Jets were able to keep battling and eventually tied the game at 24 at the four-minute mark of the fourth-quarter.

Detroit was unsuccessful on a 4th-and-1 and the Jets capitalized.

New York's offense scored on a nine-play drive and an eight-play drive. After not being able to convert a two-point conversion on their first try, Smith found Sterling Sheppard in the end zone to tie the game.

With a chance to tie the game again, the Lions defense came up with a turnover, as Chuck Clark sacked Geno Smith and forced the football loose. It was the fifth sack of the day.

Quick hits

1.) Detroit made the decision to start cornerback Roger McCreary on the outside, replacing Rock Ya-Sin, who struggled in the first two weeks of the season.

2.) Several Lions, including general manager Brad Holmes and Barry Sanders, wore "Lomas to the Hall" shirts, continuing efforts to try and get analyst and former lineman Lomas Brown into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

3.) On the Lions first nickel rep, Ennis Rakestraw, who was active for the first time this season, played on the outside, with McCreary playing at nickel cornerback.

4.) After the Jets first touchdown, Jacob Saylors had a 43-yard career-long return to setup the Lions' offense just shy of midfield.

5.) Detroit's defensive line had a much better performance against the Jets. Wonnum recorded two sacks, while Alim McNeill added another. Aidan Hutchinson and Skyler Gill-Howard each earned a half sack in Week 3.

6.) Running back Sione Vaki was more of a factor this week. He earned a target in the passing game in the fourth-quarter to go along with six carries.