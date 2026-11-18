On Sunday, the Detroit Lions started the NFL action for the day, taking on the New England Patriots at 9:30 a.m. EST. The Lions overcame injuries and slippery turf to take down last year’s AFC Super Bowl representative with ease, 35-10.

It was a statement game for the Lions in all aspects, and there was plenty of good in this week’s edition of the good, bad, and ugly.

The Good

Rushing Attack

The Lions offense was prolific in Munich, as Jahmyr Gibbs dominated the Patriots defense with 153 rushing yards in only 3 ½ quarters of action. Gibbs benefited from strong lead blocking, with the left side of the line (Penei Sewell and Christian Mahogany) paving the way.

On Gibbs’s 28-yard touchdown rush, his final carry of the game, the back went nearly untouched, with Sewell pulling and paving the way as Gibbs merely followed behind. Sione Vaki had a few rushes as well, looking just as solid as Gibbs. The line was humming on all fronts in the overseas contest.

Passing Attack

It was a prolific day on offense, and Jared Goff was taking what the defense gave him. The Pro Bowl passer found his quartet of receiving threats with ease, as Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, and Jameson Williams all having strong plays. Isaac TeSlaa also added his first touchdown of the season on a beautifully designed play by Drew Petzing.

Gibbs led the team with 99 receiving yards, with Amon-Ra St. Brown directly behind him at 98 yards. Williams had 50 yards and LaPorta had 16 yards on the day, with the Goff finishing at 303 yards passing.

Defensive Pressure and Pass Defense

The Lions got after Drake Maye and Tommy DeVito, finishing with 5 sacks on the day. The corners responded with their own shutdown day, only allowing 129 yards receiving on over 30 drop backs, with Roger McCreary intercepting DeVito.

Once Drake Maye exited the game injured, there was no hope for the Patriots, as their only scoring drive from DeVito occurred when down 25 points. Derrick Moore had a two-sack performance, Alim McNeill finished with a sack and came close on three more occasions, and Aidan Hutchinson and DJ Wonnum added one each as well.

While he did not get home on a rush, Eric O’Neill added a tipped ball at the line of scrimmage on the banner day for the defensive line.

Rock Ya-Sin added a pass breakup while Brian Branch added two of his own. Mack Hollins and AJ Brown, the leading receiver duo for New England, combined for 75 yards receiving. It was a lockdown day for a previously suspect Lions defense.

Rush Defense

It was a complete day on offense and defense for the Lions, with the Patriots held to under three yards per carry. In fact, when taking out Maye and Devito scrambles, Kelvin Sheppard’s unit contained the Patriot rushing attack to 17 carries for 31 yards.

The entire unit, from Branch to McNeill to Tyleik Williams to Derrick Barnes, held the Patriots to a season low in rushing yards.

The Bad

Special Teams Gaffe

Special teams was not relied upon often on Sunday, but Jake Bates did send a kickoff out of bounds during the game, setting up New England in excellent field position while the game was still close. Although it did not result in a Patriot scoring drive, it is on the margin of error that the Lions cannot afford in later games.

Bates has now been penalized three times on the season, twice for kickoffs short of the landing zone and most recently for a kickoff out of bounds on Sunday.

Turnovers

While the Lions had stopped one of their recent woes on Sunday in finishing in the red zone, they did not plug the turnover problem. Jared Goff threw two interceptions, both directly to defensive backs on pre-determined reads.

One of those passes came with the Lions set to extend the lead to 25 points before halftime. The Lions saw another red zone drive stall out, but their overall day puts this on the back burner.

Jared Goff had set a record for his start to the season without an interception, so a multi-interception game is highly uncharacteristic of the former top overall pick.

The Ugly

Field Conditions

The field conditions were abysmal, and it led to multiple Patriots being knocked out of the game.

It also likely contributed to Aidan Hutchinson’s injury after a first quarter sack, where the EDGE immediately went down grabbing his right knee. If the NFL wants to be serious about having more international games, there needs to be a higher standard for playing fields.

There is too much player safety at stake for the field to be a slip and slide for players when they try to plant.

Lions’ Star Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Entering the game, the Lions were already down Jack Campbell after his horrific injury two weeks ago. Kerby Joseph’s status is still week-to-week as he looks to make his season debut. The last thing the Lions needed was another defensive injury.

Unfortunately, that was exactly what happened for Detroit. Aidan Hutchinson sacked Drake Maye in the first quarter, and proceeded to celebrate by jumping in the air and landing awkwardly, hurting his right knee area.

It was a play that was not smart, especially when Hutchinson’s celebration antics have already been discussed with the organization to prevent injuries. Instead, the Lions will be looking to make up for a Hutchinson-sized hole the remainder of the season. It is a brutal blow on a defense that is already down one leader in Campbell.