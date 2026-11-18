Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has been recognized again by the National Foorbtal League for his stellar efforts against the New England Patriots in Germany.

After securing 153 rushing yards on 22 carries, two touchdowns and seven receptions for 99 yards, (252 all-purpose yards) the former first-round draft pick was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff commented postgame about Gibbs' monster performance in a

“I think we got to pinch ourselves sometimes and not take it for granted how special he is. He’s just so explosive with the ball in his hands. We threw that check down to him; it goes 50 yards. That’s so rare for a guy to be able to do all the things he does," said Goff. "Now he’s becoming this back that can protect as well. It’s a complete back. He’s as good as anyone in the league. I love playing with him.”

Appreciation for receivers blocking

Among the biggest reasons the Lions' rushing attack has been potent has been the willingness of receivers and tight ends to block for Gibbs.

Second-year wideout Isaac TeSlaa was rewarded for his blocking efforts with a receiving touchdown against New England.

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“I don't think I could express enough the appreciation for that. I've pointed out numerous times to him, to the offense. It's a huge part of who we are," said offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. "Ultimately, it's who he is, which makes him - like yes, he's not showing up on the stat sheet every week, but he has an immense impact on the game and how we do things as an offense. And I think he knows that. I hope he knows that. I've made that very clear to him, I think, because it is. It's a big part of who we are and it's not an easy thing to do and he takes a ton of pride in it."

While TeSlaa has not lit up the stat sheet, his contributions have not been overlooked by his teammates or the coaching staff.

"I think his teammates have a tremendous amount of respect for the way he goes about it. It is. It's impressive and it makes us better, but ultimately, it's a testament to him and who he is and how hard he works," said Petzing. "I think the other element of that is you watch the other two guys who do get the ball a little bit more and they do that in the run game and they do it consistently.

"And to me, if you're going to walk into that room or really this offense and not do that, you've got to look those guys in the eye every day and that's probably not an easy thing to do.”

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