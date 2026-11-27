The Detroit Lions have had what feels like an unprecedented run of bad injury luck over the past several seasons.

Things seemed to be shifting in the right direction earlier this year, but the bad luck has returned in recent weeks. Center Cade Mays, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard and linebacker Jack Campbell are just some of the players the Lions have been without in recent weeks.

On Thursday against the Chicago Bears, the Lions were even further depleted as an additional two starters were out on defense in defensive end DJ Wonnum and safety Chuck Clark. As a result, the Lions were forced to rely on depth players such as undrafted EDGE Anthony Lucas and recently acquired Andre Cisco.

The Lions have had to put a lot on the plate of several newcomers, a group that also includes linebacker K.J. Britt. In just his fourth game with the team, Britt played 34 snaps in Thursday's game. This reliance on their depth is an example of just how unfortunate the team's injury luck has been throughout the year.

Here's a look at the Lions' snap count distribution in Thursday's game against the Bears.

Quarterback

Jared Goff – (71) 100%

Running backs

Jahmyr Gibbs – (53) 75%

Sione Vaki – (18) 25% – 20 special teams snaps (65%)

Jacob Saylors – 20 special teams snaps (65%)

Wide receivers

Jameson Williams (66) 93%

Amon-Ra St. Brown – (61) 86%

Isaac TeSlaa – (42) 59%

Tay Martin – (1) 1% – 20 special teams snaps (65%)

DeAndre Carter – 10 special teams snaps (32%)

Tight ends

Sam LaPorta – (67) 94%

Brock Wright – (35) 49% – Nine special teams snaps (29%)

Tyler Conklin – (9) 13% – One special teams snap (3%)

Offensive line

Blake Miller – (71) 100% – Six special teams snaps (19%)

Christian Mahogany – (71) 100% – Six special teams snaps (19%)

Juice Scruggs – (71) 100% – Six special teams snaps (19%)

Penei Sewell – (71) 100% – Six special teams snaps (19%)

Tate Ratledge – (63) 89%

Miles Frazier – (8) 11% – Six special teams snaps (19%)

Larry Borom – (3) 4% – Six special teams snaps (19%)

Defensive line

Derrick Moore – (66) 88% – Five special teams snaps (16%)

Alim McNeill – (63) 84% – Five special teams snaps (16%)

Anthony Lucas – (45) 60% – Four special teams snaps (13%)

Tyleik Williams – (40) 53% – Five special teams snaps (16%)

Mekhi Wingo – (30) 40%

Tyler Lacy – (25) 33% – 11 special teams snaps (35%)

Levi Onwuzurike – (12) 16%

Ahmed Hassanein – (9) 12% – One special teams snap (3%)

Eric O’Neill – (7) 9% – 20 special teams snaps (65%)

Linebackers

Malcolm Rodriguez – (64) 85% – 13 special teams snaps (42%)

Trevor Nowaske – (42) 56% – 25 special teams snaps (81%)

Derrick Barnes – (40) 53% – Seven special teams snaps (23%)

K.J. Britt – (34) 45% – 15 special teams snaps (48%)

Joe Bachie – 20 special teams snaps (60%)

Amen Ogbongbemiga – 12 special teams snaps (39%)

Cornerbacks

Rock Ya-Sin – (69) 92%

Roger McCreary – (67) 89%

D.J. Reed – (29) 39%

Nick Whiteside – (11) 15% – Seven special teams snaps (23%)

Khalil Dorsey – 17 special teams snaps (55%)

Safeties

Brian Branch – (73) 97%

Kerby Joseph – (60) 80%

Andre Cisco – (34) 45% – 14 special teams snaps (45%)

Christian Izien – (4) 5% – 12 special teams snaps (39%)

Specialists

Jake Bates – 13 special teams snaps (42%)

Jack Fox – Nine special teams snaps (29%)

Hogan Hatten – Nine special teams snaps (29%)

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