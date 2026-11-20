Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is not showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon.

According to head coach Dan Campbell and running backs coach Tashard Choice, the film showcases a player that Gibbs is only getting stronger as the 2026 NFL season progresses.

“I feel like he's gaining strength," said Campbell. "I feel like he's gaining strength as we go here through the season and we go through these games. We come out of New England game and as everybody does, you break down these games as a staff and you go through the players, the scheme, what did we do well, what did we not? Who are the players playing at a top level? Who are the guys that we can help here a little bit, need a little bit of help in some areas.

"And (Tashard) Choice made that comment, and he's 100 percent right, that it just feels like he's gaining strength. He came in, I mentioned this before, he came in phenomenal shape in training camp, prepared to take the load. And as this season's gone on, he's getting stronger. And so yeah, I think the best way to say it, I love where he's at right now.”

Quarterback Jared Goff mentioned the former first-round pick has not elevated himself to be talked about in the same sentence as some of the all-time great NFL running backs.

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“You look at the numbers he's doing, it's like you hear his name mentioned with LaDainian Tomlinson it seems like every week. Obviously, we know about that guy, and yeah, he's unbelievable," said Goff. "He really is. He's a special player. He's a special guy, special teammate. The work he puts in I think gets unnoticed sometimes. He's a worker and has elevated his game from last year to this year in a lot of ways that you guys have obviously seen and it's paid off. It's been great for him and he's playing really well.”

The veteran signal-caller also pointed out that many do see just how competitive the former Alabama Crimson Tide running back is during each practice.

"He's very competitive. Anytime there's a competitive situation in practice, he wants the ball, he wants to make someone look silly, he wants to make somebody miss and he wants to make the play," said Goff. "And when he doesn't, he gets upset and that's kind of what you like to see when he makes a mistake or misses a block.

"He's truly upset about it and that's a sign of a good player and a guy who's striving for greatness.”

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