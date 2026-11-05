Feud Emerges at Lions Flagship Radio Over Jack Campbell Coverage

It is not uncommon when sports talk radio hosts have differing opinions on a topic and debate their viewpoints.

Unfortunately, things possibly went a little too far, when a popular host at the Detroit Lions flagship radio station called out another host, who he had previously hosted a gambling podcast with.

97.1 The Ticket host Mike Valenti, host during the afternoon drive slot, upset his colleague Jim Costa and others, after calling out how the morning show host handled the Jack Campbell news on Monday morning.

"I want to be very sincere with my audience, the Jack Campbell injury really messed me up. I like Jim Costa, I think Jim has a massive career ahead of him in radio, but I think Jim sounded like a massive J.O. this morning," Valenti shared with a large afternoon audience. "Bottom line, I can't dance about a win because I can't get it out of my head Jack Campbell lying motionless on the field.

"And yes, it's a big win, and no, you're not a bad person if privately you're celebrating it, and you should. I'm watching players cry. You don't see that. And when he was getting carted off, I can't lie to you, man, it choked up me. It messed me up. I can't get it out of my head."

Costa, an established sports talk host with a growing following and reputation, was hesitant to respond, but was compelled to share his reaction, due to the overwhelming amount of individuals messaging on Tuesday morning to hear his response.

"We were incredibly sensitive to Jack Campbell yesterday on the show, dedicating time in every hour. And I would contend that you can do both. A good show can do both," Costa shared. "Can talk both football and humanity. So I don't know why that's such an issue. Valenti hates when he's misrepresented. Don't do it to other people. Do not make it out that I or this show was insensitive about a very scary and very real issue going on with Jack Campbell. If he wants to dunk on me for a dumb sports take, I've had plenty, I will have plenty.

"All of that is fair game, but it (Valenti's words) bothered me. You do not need to insinuate that somehow by us talking football yesterday that we don't care about Jack Campbell the person, or we are doing a tone-deaf radio show," Costa added further. "It's a four-hour radio show. We can say thoughts and prayers to Jack Campbell and mean it sincerely. What are we going to do or the other three hours? I like Mike. I do. We have a great relationship, friendship. I thought that was bush league yesterday."

Valenti was not on the air on Wednesday and has not yet commented on Costa's retort.

The "Cash The Ticket" podcast, featuring both Valenti and Costs, is not airing this fall.

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