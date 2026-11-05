Detroit Lions 2026 Week 9 Thursday Injury Report: CB, DE Out

The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field on Thursday afternoon at the teams Allen Park Performance Center to continue their preparation for the Miami Dolphins.

On Wednesday, the team held a walkthrough and released an estimated injury report.

Those not spotted on Thursday, during the portion of practice open to the media, were defensive end D.J. Wonnum, cornerback D.J. Reed and center Cade Mays.

Brian Branch had been practicing on a limited capacity, as he works his way back from a head injury. He was a full participant on Thursday.

Kerby Joseph also has been steadily ramping up his participation level. The former third-round pick continues to practice in a limited capacity in his second week back.

Additional Detroit Lions NFL Insider Analysis: Week 8 Snap Counts Reveal Secret to Countering Vikings Defense

Play like No. 46

With linebacker Jack Campbell likely out for the foreseeable future, the Lions theme this week has been to prepare and play like No. 46, the number worn by the former first-round draft pick.

"The theme has been let's prepare and play like 46. Every day I wake up, 'What would 46 want me to do today? Would he want us to sulk and feel sorry?' I can guarantee, y'all know Jack, absolutely not. He'll be pissed off if he found out guys are crying and guys are about him," said defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard. "That's just his makeup and that's what makes him the person that he is. So, that's what we're doing. And everything we do, every meeting I told the unit, every walkthrough, every play, you all know how Jack prepares. You all know how he plays. The way you honor him is to wipe those tears from your eyes and make sure we prepare and play like him.

"So, that's the theme moving forward to this week. We understand we're tasked with another challenge at hand that we have to be prepared for because the team we're about to face has done nothing this past month but trend upward.”

Lions Thursday practice report: pic.twitter.com/ngYFKmDAph — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) November 5, 2026

Lions' Week 9 Thursday Injury Report

LB Jack Campbell -- Neck (NP)

C Cade Mays -- Ankle (NP)

CB D.J. Reed -- Hip (NP)

DE D.J. Wonnum -- Concussion (NP)

S Kerby Joseph -- Knee (LP)

RB Jacob Saylors -- Neck (LP)

RB Amon-Ra St. Brown -- Rib (LP)

S Brian Branch -- Concussion (FP)

CB Rock Ya-Sin -- Cramps (FP)

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga -- Toe (FP)

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast ,head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok , subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel for daily videos, news, member-exclusive content.