With the season starting to heat up in the NFL, it is rivalry week in college football. Fresh off of their own rivalry loss to Chicago, the Detroit Lions will be looking at upcoming draft prospects to help fill out their board for the 2027 NFL Draft.

With it being rivalry week, most eyes in the Motown area will be tuned in to “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan. This will likely be the final game for a storied Ohio State player that will be going top three in the NFL Draft this spring.

Here are five must-watch players for the Lions during college football Week 13 action.

WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Any fan who has watched college football is well aware that this is Smith’s final game in “The Shoe,” and likely the last game of his collegiate career considering Ohio State’s underwhelming record of 7-4 this year.

Smith has been a player that, since his freshman year, as been NFL ready. The former five-star receiver has elite route-running, hands, catching radius and should test well at the NFL Combine. He is the latest “can’t-miss” wide receiver prospect from the Buckeyes.

While it is highly unlikely that Brad Holmes or the Lions even come close to acquiring Smith’s services, his matchup with Michigan corner Jyaire Hill is must-watch television for both players’ potential NFL dreams. Additionally, Hill is getting reps against a future NFL pass-catcher when the corner is definitely on the Lions’ draft radar.

The Buckeyes kick off at noon EST against their bitter rivals.

OT Cayden Green, Missouri

Green is a versatile offensive lineman, playing the left guard position as a sophomore before kicking to left tackle for 2025 and 2026. He has improved every season since, with the 6-foot-6 lineman yet to allow a sack during his senior campaign.

Green enters the final week of the regular season as a borderline first-round candidate, and could be a player that fits the billing for “best player available” when the Lions are on the clock at the end of round one. His pass-block grades are elite, with his run-block grades also above the 80th percentile.

The Lions appear set on the offensive line, unless the staff elects to shop Christian Mahogany this offseason after two run-ins with team disciplinary issues during an otherwise borderline elite season for the Boston College product. If they shop, Green might be the perfect candidate.

The Tigers kick off against No. 17 Oklahoma at 4:15 p.m. EST.

CB Jalen Mayo, Houston

Mayo was a player that stood out when Lions On SI was looking at film of 2026 NFL Draft prospect Charles Demmings, a Minnesota Vikings draft selection. Mayo was the shutdown corner at FCS Stephen F. Austin opposite Demmings, and took the jump to Houston for his final campaign.

Mayo has proven that jump well warranted, as he sits with one interception and 8 pass deflections in his 10 games this season after a four-interception campaign last year in the FCS. The corner is ranked among the top run stoppers in the nation for corners on PFF, but has missed six tackles.

The Cougar rates out as a better zone corner than man, which is a drawback considering Kelvin Sheppard’s man heavy defense. Additionally, it is worth mentioning that Mayo missed facing arguably the best quarterback in the nation in Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker in October with an injury.

The Cougars take on Baylor at 9:30 p.m. EST.

CB Derrick Barksdale, UCLA

The Bruins have had an amazing turnaround in 2026, sitting at 10-1 with first-year head coach Bob Chesney at the helm. In part, that has come from players following him over from James Madison. Barksdale is among that group, and the step up in competition has seen him shine bright.

Barksdale is rated among the best man coverage corners in his class, and has recorded six interceptions between his last three seasons. He is primarily a nickel corner that is unafraid to defend the run, and only has allowed 212 yards in coverage this year.

His “Wins Above Average” rating on PFF ranks in the top ten for corners. Barksdale is undersized at 5-foot-8, but his peskiness and instincts in the slot make him well worth checking out.

The Bruins battle for Los Angeles supremacy with USC at 3:30 p.m. EST.

RB Eli Gillman, Montana

The FCS has entered the playoffs, and Gillman is part of a dynamic Montana team that is hunting for the national title. The Grizzly became only the second running back to win Big Sky Player of the Year twice with his second consecutive 1,400-yard campaign.

His gap-run grade and elusiveness both stand out, with his yards after contact rating among the best in the nation at 4.5 yards post-hit. The 6-foot, 215-pound back also sits just shy of 400 yards receiving in his final campaign, making him a legit workhorse for the Grizzlies.

With Detroit looking for a back to pair with Jahmyr Gibbs and Sione Vaki, Gillman is an intriguing late-round sleeper that teams should get enamored with come draft season. Having 44 rushing touchdowns and nearly 4,000 yards over the last three seasons speaks for itself.

The Grizzlies take on Incarnate Word at 8 p.m. EST.

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