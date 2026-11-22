The Detroit Lions OnSI staff previews the Detroit Lions Week 11 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

1. How much is Aidan Hutchinson to blame for his ACL injury?

Christian Booher: I think Hutchinson is definitely deserving of some blame for the fact that the injury occurred in such an unnecessary fashion. The movements that went into that injury have been analyzed, and it's rightfully pointed out that a move like the one he did to celebrate that sack poses a risk. However, it's such a fluke situation that it's hard to be extremely mad at the circumstances. He's done that celebration many times, and it just so happens that he has to learn of the risks this way.

Vito Chirco: At the end of the day, it was a freak accident and could've happened to any one of the hundreds of players that celebrate after sacks and other big plays. However, as a defensive captain and veteran player now, he should've known better than to leave his feet to celebrate, especially after his previous season-ending injury just two years ago. Consequently, I believe it's fair to say that Hutchinson deserves to shoulder a fair portion of the blame for the ACL ailment.

Emmett Matasovsky: It was not the smartest play by Aidan Hutchinson in that injury, I cannot lie. That said, the amount of negative comments towards the EDGE is a bit extreme this week. When a play like that happens, most players’ ligaments tend to be a few plays from giving during game action, frankly.

It was not a smart celebration, especially with previous comments to stop the celebrations that could cause non-contact injuries. I will say it is a 60 percent Hutchinson fault, 40 percent circumstance of being close to a natural injury anyway.

2. Are Buccaneers going to be able to slow down Jahmyr Gibbs?

Booher: I think the Lions will find some tough sledding on the ground throughout Sunday's game. The Buccaneers have had success against the Lions in past matchups when it comes to slowing down the run game, and with Vita Vea leading the charge, I think the Lions will once again struggle to run the ball. As a result, I think the key to victory is the right arm of Jared Goff, as he'll need to keep the offense on schedule through the air.

Chirco: Despite the Buccaneers’ prowess against the run this season, I believe that Gibbs still ends up with a solid day on the ground. And you know that Drew Petzing will also deploy the dual-threat runner as often as possible as a receiver. I expect Gibbs to be contained a bit, but to still produce a couple of big runs in the Week 11 contest.

Matasovsky: With the Buccaneers battered and the Lions with momentum, the best hope for Tampa Bay is that Gibbs has jetlag. I think it will be tough sledding for the Tampa defensive line. Gibbs has hit his stride and is coming off a performance of over 250 yards from scrimmage.

The fatigue, especially post-international travel, might lead to more Vaki touches, but I do not see the Bucs stopping the Lions running backs room.

3. Who will be Detroit Lions game MVP?

Booher: I think Goff is the MVP on Sunday. As I mentioned, the Lions could really struggle to run the ball, which puts more pressure on Goff and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing to dial up counters. Another player that I think is due for a big day is tight end Sam LaPorta, who will likely match up with former Detroit defensive standout Alex Anzalone throughout Sunday's game.

Chirco: I'm going to go with Alim McNeill. The run-stuffing interior lineman has had an ultra productive campaign thus far this season, and he will need to come up big Sunday against Tampa Bay RB Bucky Irving. He also will be counted upon even more now as a pass-rusher due to the season-ending injury to EDGE Aidan Hutchinson.

With all this said, I believe he'll deliver a solid performance against the Buccaneers, keying a sixth straight victory for Detroit.

Matasovsky: It would be foolish to not select Gibbs here. Jahmyr Gibbs has a chance to run free and make plays, especially if Yaya Diaby is out. The back will have a phenomenal backing up from his Munich game, with another effort over 100 yards rushing and two total touchdowns.

4. Will Kerby Joseph make a big impact this week?

Booher: I'm tempering my expectations for Joseph in his first game of the season. More than anything, I want to see him be pain-free in his return to action. Before he was officially shut down last year, he would often depart games for a series at a time while dealing with this nagging knee injury, and so I want to see him get through the matchup without having to depart due to pain.

Chirco: I'm going to say no. I think the All-Pro safety will log 45-50 total defensive snaps in his season debut. But ultimately, I believe he'll show signs of being hampered by his lingering knee issue. I'd temper my expectations from Joseph in this Week 11 matchup.

Matasovsky: I can see this going both ways. I could see Kerby Joseph making a huge play, especially against potentially an undrafted rookie quarterback. However, I can also argue that I see Joseph on a “pitch count” and limited reps.

Personally, I hope that it is the former, where Joseph announces he is back with an interception and gets his moment to celebrate in front of the home crowd.

5. What do you want to see from DE Ahmed Hassanein in his debut this season?

Booher: Hassanein is a player that is easy to root for due to his mentality and his journey to the NFL. It's been a tough road since he was drafted by Detroit last year, but Sunday will be his first chance to prove he belongs. In the big end role that he will likely play, Hassanein needs to be firm in setting the edge, and I think he could also make an impact with a few pressures if he gets opportunities in passing downs.

Chirco: I believe it's reasonable to expect Hassanein to garner a couple of QB hits and pressures in his NFL debut on Sunday. He faces a difficult task going up against the slippery Baker Mayfield. However, the Lions will be counting on the Boise State product to make life at least a little bit difficult for the veteran passer.

Matasovsky: Hassanein will have a chance to make an impact, but I will settle for the Boise State product at least making a mark on the box score. It is tough to argue that he deserves more reps than a red hot Derrick Moore, who has four sacks in the last two outings.

The former Lions sixth-round pick has earned the right to play, and was likely going to get a chance before Hutchinson’s injury prompted the move up the depth chart. That said, now is the time for the Egyptian. I want to see the player do his job and make positive plays, even if it is not a box score-stuffing day.

At the end of the day, the second-year pro is a role player, and football is a game where all 11 players doing their job and role means a successful day. Simply put, I want a penalty free, “plus” day from Hassanein.