The Detroit Lions earned a dominant win over the New England Patriots Sunday, but the tone wasn't all upbeat in the following hours.

Even though the team ended Sunday in first-place in the NFC North, emotions were somewhat somber as news broke that defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is expected to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL and potentially more damage to his knee.

Hutchinson suffered the injury after celebrating a sack that ended the Patriots' first drive and forced them into a field goal attempt. He played just nine snaps in Sunday's win.

With Hutchinson out, Lions fans got a first look at what the defensive line rotation could look like in his absence.

The standout pass-rusher will not be easy to replace, but the Lions appear to have more depth than in years past in this area. Veteran DJ Wonnum and rookie Derrick Moore have both played well as of late, and Detroit can also utilize players such as Levi Onwuzurike and Tyler Lacy as big ends to provide depth.

Detroit has also gotten good pass-rush efforts from the interior, particularly from Alim McNeill and rookie Skyler Gill-Howard.

Elsewhere, the Lions' cornerback rotation appeared to be less of a complete effort on Sunday, with Roger McCreary playing every snap and Rock Ya-Sin playing all but four. Khalil Dorsey got 21 snaps, but Nick Whiteside and Ennis Rakestraw were limited to seven and five snaps, respectively.

With the Lions up comfortably in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game, they were able to get their backups on offense an extended look. Joshua Dobbs got 10 snaps, as did offensive linemen Larry Borom, Miles Frazier and Seth McLaughlin.

Here is a full look at the Lions' snap counts from Sunday's win over the Patriots.

Quarterback

Jared Goff – (61) 86%

Joshua Dobbs – (10) 14%

Running backs

Jahmyr Gibbs – (49) 69%

Sione Vaki – (18) 25% – 20 special teams snaps (71%)

Jacob Saylors – (6) 8% – 20 special teams snaps (71%)

Wide receivers

Jameson Williams – (56) 79%

Amon-Ra St. Brown – (47) 66%

Isaac TeSlaa – (46) 65%

Tay Martin – (11) 15% – 20 special teams snaps (71%)

DeAndre Carter – (5) 7% – 11 special teams snaps (39%)

Tight ends

Sam LaPorta – (56) 79%

Brock Wright – (39) 55% – Nine special teams snaps (32%)

Tyler Conklin – (22) 31%

Offensive line

Blake Miller – (71) 100% – Five special teams snaps (18%)

Christian Mahogany – (71) 100% – Five special teams snaps (18%)

Tate Ratledge – (61) 86% – Five special teams snaps (18%)

Penei Sewell – (61) 86%

Juice Scruggs – (61) 86% – Five special teams snaps (18%)

Larry Borom – (10) 14% – Five special teams snaps (18%)

Miles Frazier – (10) 14% – Five special teams snaps (18%)

Seth McLaughlin – (10) 14%

Defensive line

DJ Wonnum – (44) 75% – Three special teams snaps (11%)

Alim McNeill – (42) 71% – Two special teams snaps (7%)

Derrick Moore – (40) 68% – Three special teams snaps (11%)

Skyler Gill-Howard – (31) 53% – Three special teams snaps (11%)

Tyler Lacy – (22) 37% – Five special teams snaps (18%)

Tyleik Williams – (19) 32% – Two special teams snaps (7%)

Levi Onwuzurike – (17) 29% – One special teams snap (4%)

Aidan Hutchinson – (9) 25%

Eric O’Neill – (7) 12% – 11 special teams snaps (39%)

Linebackers

Derrick Barnes – (59) 100% – One special teams snap (4%)

Malcolm Rodriguez – (34) 58% – Two special teams snaps (7%)

Trevor Nowaske – (33) 56% – 22 special teams snaps (79%)

K.J. Britt – (22) 37% – 17 special teams snaps (61%)

Joe Bachie – (1) 2% – 20 special teams snaps (71%)

Owen Pappoe – 20 special teams snaps (71%)

Cornerbacks

Roger McCreary – (59) 100% – Three special teams snaps (11%)

Rock Ya-Sin – (55) 93% – One special teams snap (4%)

Khalil Dorsey – (21) 36% – 18 special teams snaps (64%)

Nick Whiteside – (7) 12% – Three special teams snaps (11%)

Ennis Rakestraw – (5) 8% – Seven special teams snaps (25%)

Safeties

Brian Branch – (59) 100% – One special teams snap (4%)

Chuck Clark – (57) 97% – Three special teams snaps (11%)

Andre Cisco – (5) 8% – Five special teams snaps (18%)

Christian Izien – (1) 2% – 16 special teams snaps (57%)

Specialists

Jake Bates – 11 special teams snaps (39%)

Jack Fox – Nine special teams snaps (32%)

Hogan Hatten – Nine special teams snaps (32%)