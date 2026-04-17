Former Lions LB Questions If Super Bowl Window Remains Open

The Detroit Lions haven't had the most awe-inspiring offseason up to this point.

Outside of signing center Cade Mays, Detroit has failed to make a single high-impact addition.

Instead, Lions general manager Brad Holmes has inked a variety of depth pieces to free-agent deals, including RB Isiah Pacheco, DBs Christian Izien and Roger McCreary and EDGE D.J. Wonnum.

While each of the above players should help Detroit remain competitive, it's hard to believe that they will enable the Lions to make a deep postseason run in 2026.

It begs the question: Has the Super Bowl window for Dan Campbell's squad closed?

It's been a question pondered by various fans and pundits alike lately, including NFL Network analyst and former Lions linebacker/fullback Jason Cabinda.

My biggest surprise of the offseason? The Lions.



Detroit barely touched the spots that matter most, and I think that signals the end of their Super Bowl window.



Between lingering injuries and a pass rush that still needs another guy opposite Hutch, I’m not sure they’ve done… pic.twitter.com/3CMWFxxEYm — Jason Cabinda (@jasoncabinda) April 16, 2026

For Cabinda, it's because Detroit hasn't addressed enough positions of need this offseason besides for the offensive line.

“My biggest surprise of the offseason: I’ve got the Detroit Lions,” Cabinda said. “I am surprised that the only moves really that they’ve made this offseason is along the offensive line. They went and got Juice Scruggs for David Montgomery. They’ve gone and grabbed a couple of tackles, but there are some issues on this team.”

Per Cabinda, who suited up for Detroit from 2019-23, one of those issues is the lack of a steady pass-rush alongside Pro Bowl EDGE Aidan Hutchinson.

In addition, he’s worried about the health of the organization’s star safety duo: Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph.

Branch suffered a ruptured right Achilles tendon in Week 14 last season, and proceeded to miss the remaining four games of the campaign. Due to the severity of the ailment, he likely will start training camp on the PUP list, meaning he will be unable to return to action until midway through the 2026 season.

Meanwhile, Joseph suffered a significant knee injury early on a season ago, limiting the All-Pro safety to just six games. Subsequently, his long-term future is now in serious question.

“Kerby Joseph, I’m getting reports hearing that the knee injury isn’t progressing the way they want to. Brian Branch, they don’t know when he’s going to be coming back,” Cabinda expressed. “Alex Anzalone, one of their leaders in the linebacker corps, he’s gone. I’m not sure exactly what the thought process is going on in the Detroit Lions right now.”

Holmes & Co. will look to address these aforementioned areas of need, such as at EDGE, via the 2026 NFL Draft (April 23-25).